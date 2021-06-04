Ulmer: Truth is lost in a fog of lies

Does the truth matter anymore? North Dakota’s political leaders seem to be pummeling it into oblivion. I’d like to say that I was disappointed when our Congressional delegation decided to vote against creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol, but they once again folded up to Trump’s big lie about the election.
Trump’s Republican base in North Dakota is huge, so my wondering about their integrity can be rather risky business, but this isn’t the first time I’ve poked a stick into a hornet's nest.
We all watched Trump’s Jan. 6 rally turn into a brutal attack on our nation’s Capitol. Thousands of attendees at Trump’s urging went from the rally to the Capitol building where they overwhelmed the guards, trashed the place and left five people dead. Is there any question in your mind that this should have become as big of a deal as the bipartisan commissions that dealt with 9/11 or JFK assignation?
Did I miss something, or was the attack staged on a secret movie set like the phony moon landing video? From all of the news sources I watched, it looked like a real attack to me.
I recall American, Confederate and Trump flags that were being used as spears and batons as the crowd crushed its way into the building. I’d be willing to bet that the folks using the American flag as weapons are the same folks who complained about awful people who kneel during the national anthem. You may recall that Jesus called folks like that hypocrites.
I saw police being brutalized to the point that they were overrun and given the mob’s political leanings these are probably the same folks who constantly call for law and order while defending their freedom of expression…another great example of free speech run amok.
Every member of Congress, including Vice President Pence, thought their lives were in danger. Our delegation seemed rather shell shocked and maybe they can write their votes off to having a bad case of PTSD. I have to wonder if they figured since they’re strong Trump supporters the rioters would just let them go. Never mind that the crowd had set up a gallows meant to hang Pence. Evidently they think as long as the crowd supported Trump all should be forgiven or forgotten.
It’s a sad state of affairs that this incident is just one of too many instances where the truth is lost in a fog of lies. The polls indicate that a majority of Republicans think that the election was stolen from Trump. It was not stolen, he lost. It seems whenever people don’t like the facts they do all they can to obfuscate them to the point that lies become truth, and the saddest of all are the millions of Americans who even after seeing the truth believe the lies over the truth.
We have entered a precarious time where we have become so entrenched in our extreme political postures that the chances of resolving our differences have become impossible, especially if we continue to insist that our system of determining elections is filled with fraud. It’s not -- it works great. The fraud accusations come from the Trump supporters that lost. By the way, all the other candidates they supported on the same ballots won.
The real problem here is that ignoring the insurrection on Jan. 6 and continuing to support the big lie will likely lead us into deeper into the political abyss of further insurrections that include those of us who think the truth is worth the sacrifice of blood. As Rick Warren said, “A lie doesn’t become the truth, wrong doesn’t become right, and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.”
Frankly we should be ashamed of our leaders that have supported the big lie and put them out of office, but given their substantive majority of office holders around here, it will take an act of God to convince North Dakota voters to do such a thing.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.