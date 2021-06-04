Ulmer: Truth is lost in a fog of lies

I saw police being brutalized to the point that they were overrun and given the mob’s political leanings these are probably the same folks who constantly call for law and order while defending their freedom of expression…another great example of free speech run amok.

Every member of Congress, including Vice President Pence, thought their lives were in danger. Our delegation seemed rather shell shocked and maybe they can write their votes off to having a bad case of PTSD. I have to wonder if they figured since they’re strong Trump supporters the rioters would just let them go. Never mind that the crowd had set up a gallows meant to hang Pence. Evidently they think as long as the crowd supported Trump all should be forgiven or forgotten.

It’s a sad state of affairs that this incident is just one of too many instances where the truth is lost in a fog of lies. The polls indicate that a majority of Republicans think that the election was stolen from Trump. It was not stolen, he lost. It seems whenever people don’t like the facts they do all they can to obfuscate them to the point that lies become truth, and the saddest of all are the millions of Americans who even after seeing the truth believe the lies over the truth.