Ulmer: Treason, seditious conspiracy

I’ll start this week by saying that like every American citizen, former President Trump will be considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Having now watched all of the Jan. 6 hearings except for the one that will happen the night before this is published, my doubts about former President Trump’s involvement in the insurrection have been removed, so far the evidence indicates he was in charge of it.

In my mind Trump committed treason and Yahoo.com defines treason as "the crime of betraying one’s country, especially by trying to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government."

The U.S. Constitution in Article 3 section 3 says: "Treason shall consist only in levying War against them or adhering to their enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the Testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, or on confession in open court." Thomas Jefferson felt that in order to form a more perfect union the Constitution should be revised every 20 years or so. In this case the founders were trying to unite the country so they wanted to make sure that English loyalists were encouraged to get on board.

The upshot of this section is that treason is very difficult to enforce during peace time so other statutes were put in place. Most legal pundits think in this case the charge of seditious conspiracy seems to fit better. Seditious is defined as "inciting or causing people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch." Conspiracy is a "secret plan by a group to do something unlawful or harmful."

Accordingly 8 U.S. Code 2384-Seditious Conspiracy was created and reads "If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.'

In the past anyone convicted of treason or seditious conspiracy would likely be sentenced to death by firing squad or public hanging. I’m not sure but I think this would include any leader, monarch and such that betrayed his or her own country.

It will be interesting to see what happens to former President Trump. As you may recall President Ford pardoned President Nixon for his Watergate crimes. So the probability of President Trump being held fully accountable for his actions is rather unlikely, but then again he’ll get his day in court and if convicted we’ll see what happens.

For the record if he’s convicted of seditious conspiracy I think he deserves to pay for his crimes, after all people died while rioters tried to halt the peaceful transfer of power that we Americans treasure. Therefore a crime was committed and justice demands that the culprits be held accountable for their actions.

So it’s my opinion that if former President Trump is found guilty the punishment should entail revoking his citizenship and exiling him from the United States. To me the punishment needs to fit the crime, his big lie, and ensuing conspiracy to keep himself in power has pushed our rule of law to the brink and since we don’t have firing squads, exiling him would fit my description of fitting punishment because once he’s gone he can never come back.