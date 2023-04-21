I’m quite sure that both my loyal readers have been anxiously awaiting my opinion on a few local matters, so here goes.

Our school board decided that once the new high school is completed the old high school is scheduled for demolition and the board wants some public input on the matter. I need to admit that I missed the meeting but since this paper is the official paper of Morton County/Mandan I decided to once again expose my opinion before heading back into hiding.

We alumni know our high school neighborhood involves a large footprint that includes football fields, an Olympic swimming pool, five gymnasiums, a skateboard park, softball diamonds, an auditorium, massive parking and all the classrooms that a modern day high school requires. Plus our park board owns a bike trail and a Frisbee golf course that extends from Davenport Hill to Interstate 94. Clearing all the buildings out would leave quite a chunk of property available for private or public development.

I hope the board will consider preserving the auditorium and the gyms because we’re a growing city and our recent winter would be a good indicator as to why we need all the indoor facilities we can get. The gyms in town are presently packed with organized kids and adult sports; the new all seasons arena and the high school gyms along with the middle and some elementary schools are filled to the brim, so will the new high school add or subtract from the number of gyms available?

The auditorium has been a great addition to our community and who says that we wouldn’t make full use of more than one in town? Think of all the activities that go on today and remember we are a well-placed growing community that hosts all sorts of visitors. Maybe adding an outdoor bandstand with arena seating, a park? Saving the auditorium would serve as a great base for outdoor and indoor arts, festivals, music makers, conventions, sports, walking trails, and such that could meet/expand some of the needs on our side of the river.

Anyway I’d like to save that stuff and since I missed the meeting I need to admit here that I’m in no position to judge the estimated $5,000,000 upgrade to save the facility, but from where I sit saving the auditorium would be a very solid long-term investment in our community.

Sorry I missed this meeting too, but as usual I still have an opinion. I’ve been in favor of extending Sunset Drive from the middle school to 1806 for at least 20 years. The record will show that we tried to annex the needed land but the neighborhood objected and managed to push attending to this matter until this year. According to the papers it looks like plans are finally being made to complete the project.

It’s interesting to note here that lots of folks had trepidations about the new Collins/1806 roundabout but those complaints have vanished as most folks like it better than stop signs or stop lights.

1806 and Sunset Drive are about to become one of the busiest traffic arenas Mandan has. Remember the area is bordered by the middle school, new high school, Starion complex, Walmart, and lots of room for other developments. As well a lot of folks have moved into the 10 miles between the refinery and Harmon Lake; yes traffic will be heavy so better options are truly needed.

Well over 20 years ago we expressed a need for this project, so all I can say today is “get ‘er done!”

Enough of my thoughts. Here’s hoping you get to toss in your 2 cents when you get a chance.