Are they nuts?

Once again I was tapping away on my keyboard which both my loyal readers know is kinda like talking to myself and here’s what came out. Having fully engaged in the legislative process from every angle there is for over 30 years, I know that the headlines and news coverage of any given session is a mere puff in the air compared to what it’s like from the inside.

I’ve often stated that the legislative process is quite similar to crawling into a blender when someone hits the emulsify button. Four months later every member, lobbyist, staffer and engaged citizen gets dumped out and sent home and tries to figure out what really happened.

Laws passed don’t take hold until July and August and most sessions end in April. Laws may take effect but how to administer them takes more time that includes public engagement in hopes of minimizing untended consequences. Sometimes that takes years and sometimes it requires legislators to change the law -- so legislators have to somehow stay engaged even when they’re not in session.

Every session has hot button issues like abortion, sex, drugs, taxes, and the latest culture war that make headlines causing a weird angst to rankle those of us who pay attention. My first thought about the headlines and numerous klatch discussions is that super majorities don’t have any opposing winds so they end up reaching into areas that they shouldn’t be meddling with. I’ve often been irked at the party of family values because they’ve sure been trying to pass laws that impose their family values on yours and mine. This is an area they shouldn’t be meddling with.

Let’s start with the most important issue every legislative session is faced with: public education. Private schools should NOT be funded with public money. It’s critically important that our children fully appreciate and accept the diversity of the world outside of North Dakota. There is no such thing as a greater or lesser person/race/ethnicity, rather each of us is a unique human being that has as much right to be here as you do. It’s been a shame to watch the public excoriation our leaders have brought upon our LBGTQ+ community. At a minimum I expected our leaders exemplify rather embarrass the notion that we are the land of "North Dakota Nice."

Seems to me we all need to understand that each of us has our own path to heaven so if we get out of each other’s way, we’d all have a better chance of getting there. Critically knowing about man’s inhumanity to man should be mandatory coursework otherwise our hopes that generations to come will not repeat our arrogant stupidity, but strive to leave this place better off than they found it are lost.

In the present session there’s a bit more religion turning into law than there needs to be. A lot of the headlines informed me that the North Dakota Catholic Conference bills have been doing very well this year. Over the years I’ve personally worked with and against Chris and his crew and found them to be very organized and effective lobbyists. The problem is that like other evangelicals their goal is to turn their religion into laws that not only call out trans kids, gay marriage and such, but they’re at the root of the book bans/censorship laws. To me this is a travesty.

But, like you, I’m just a concerned citizen as such the answer to all this is the referral process. We the people need to take back our government and the only way to do that is get the issues on the ballot so you and I can vote on the matters. While we’re at it let’s put abortion on the ballot to settle the matter for good.

The sad part here is that we all know we the people can do better than this when selecting our representatives/leaders and too many of us aren’t paying attention.