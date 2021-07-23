Ulmer: There's nothing easy about doing nothing all day

Have you ever found yourself working all day and getting nothing done? Both my loyal readers know that I spend most of my days doing nothing and I’m usually not done by bedtime.

The question here is what’s nothing, and after eight years of scientific research I’ve concluded that depends on what you’re talking about, because there’s what I call a lot of fairy work in doing nothing (fairy work equals work that nobody sees unless it doesn’t get done). So nothing can be something like doing the dishes, watering the lawn or just looking out the window.

Say what you want but I’ve discovered looking out the window can be defined as something especially when you’re wondering what you should do. It may look like you’re doing nothing but in reality looking out the window should be considered something.

Out here in the wilds of Lake Tschida doing nothing but laying in a hammock contemplating the trees above could be considered doing nothing. But once you get used to the knots from the hammock digging into your back, it’s not uncommon to take a nap. You have to admit that lots of folks would consider that doing something.