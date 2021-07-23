Ulmer: There's nothing easy about doing nothing all day

Have you ever found yourself working all day and getting nothing done? Both my loyal readers know that I spend most of my days doing nothing and I’m usually not done by bedtime.
The question here is what’s nothing, and after eight years of scientific research I’ve concluded that depends on what you’re talking about, because there’s what I call a lot of fairy work in doing nothing (fairy work equals work that nobody sees unless it doesn’t get done). So nothing can be something like doing the dishes, watering the lawn or just looking out the window.
Say what you want but I’ve discovered looking out the window can be defined as something especially when you’re wondering what you should do. It may look like you’re doing nothing but in reality looking out the window should be considered something.
Out here in the wilds of Lake Tschida doing nothing but laying in a hammock contemplating the trees above could be considered doing nothing. But once you get used to the knots from the hammock digging into your back, it’s not uncommon to take a nap. You have to admit that lots of folks would consider that doing something.
Then there’s those evenings when we’ve been known to climb onto our pontoon, head out into the wind, turn off the motor and drift home. This may be another example of doing nothing, but for those of us lucky enough to imbibe in this behavior we understand that there’s a lot to observe when drifting, like other boats, fish jumping, big waves, and flies that bite our ankles. Sometimes it’s very difficult to do nothing while drifting along with the wind.
I realize that you can’t brag about drinking all day unless you start in the morning, but when doing nothing it’s advisable to put off imbibing until 5 p.m. Over the years of doing nothing, our experience has been that if you start too early you really won’t be able to continue into the evening; nothing worse than missing a good sunset or for that matter a good sunrise which are both key components to doing nothing all day.
Of course this time of year demands some shade time where it’s important to have a comfortable chair or hammock where you can avoid the intense sun rays. We have decks on all sides of our cabin so we can position ourselves in the most comfortable places available. This means that sometimes we have to find a place in the wind and shade, then in the spring or fall we find places in the sun and out of the wind. It pays to know what the climate out here is like so sometimes doing nothing involves adapting and overcoming, of course this involves knowing something so you can do nothing.
One of the hardest things about doing nothing all day is making sure you have enough food to make it through however long it takes to continue your desires to do nothing. Many times this means that you have to do something to continue doing nothing.
As you can see there’s nothing easy about doing nothing all day and not being done by bedtime because like everything else you gotta do something to keep things moving in whatever direction you desire.
So after eight years of doing nothing you now know whether or not you want to join the rest of us retirees in our desire to do whatever we want whenever we want to do it, even if that includes doing nothing until you get there. Can’t tell you how grateful I am to be able to say what I said? Here’s hoping you can always say whatever you want to.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.