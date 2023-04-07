So far being a great-grandfather hasn’t interfered with my routine of doing nothing all day and not being done by bedtime. Sawyer’s been living in my basement for a bit over a month and although it’s hard to admit so far most of his smiles might have been gas. But I have been able to get his attention; all I have to do is stuff my thumbs in my ears, wiggle my fingers, cross my eyes, stick my tongue out and say something stupid and it looks as if he might be looking right at me.

Most likely he probably wonders why God dropped him off here but since he hasn’t quite figured out that he has hands or feet yet it’s gonna be awhile before he pays much attention to any of my antics. Infants always remind me that there really is no such thing as a self-made woman or man; none of us would be here if it wasn’t for the nourishing love from those around us. Anyone who thinks they are self-made might be overly impressed with their maker, but I digress.

Speaking of narcissism, former President Trump is facing a criminal indictment and his supporters think it’s just another left wing political stunt. Some of them are predicting it will even help him get reelected. His antics will most likely keep him on the front pages of our media for a while yet, and we’ll just have to wait and see where he ends up.

The reality here is that former president Trump seems to have spent most of his life/fortune/credibility threatening, filing or defending lawsuits. He may well have spent more time in personal or professional court activities than all the previous presidents combined. At this juncture it’s not unusual to forget the other potential criminal indictments that are still under investigation: There’s another rape lawsuit, Jan. 6 investigation (seditious conspiracy? Five people died and so far over 1,000 rioters have been charged/sentenced), secret documents (obstructing justice/forcing an FBI raid), Georgia illegal election meddling (recorded requesting more votes), business dealings in New York (false property valuations, bookkeeping frauds, accountant in jail) and who knows what else is still out there.

It’s a pretty sad state of affairs, and the saddest part is watching people believe so deeply in Trump that they think he’s just being picked on by the nasty woke left. The bottom line here is that no one is above the law and evidently there are some serious questions we should be asking folks who think Donald Trump should be exempt from that category. My answer is, no he shouldn’t be given any more latitude than you or I when it comes to legal violations. However like you and I, former president Trump is entitled to be declared innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. So let the trials begin (we’re told it’s likely to take at least a year to get it on the docket).

Now back to the weather. There isn’t a lot of argument that this year’s 8 feet of snow so far has extended winter far beyond our desires. The forecast this week (this was written Monday) is for 14 inches of snow, and depending on the track of the ensuing Colorado low we could break the big record set back in 1997. It’d be a good bet that the coffee klatches around town have fully discussed and made bets on whether we achieve this particular meteorological phenomenon.

As for me I think 8 feet of snow is way more than I wanted, just hope it melts quickly so our beloved prairie’s spring resurrection gets underway. Happy Easter, come on spring.