Ulmer: The wheels of justice begin grinding away

An ancient Greek proverb reminds us that the "wheels of justice turn exceedingly slow, but grind exceedingly fine." According to freedictionary.com justice "is the state, action, or principle of treating all persons equally in accordance with the law."

Our Constitution established a process to achieve justice by guaranteeing you and I are provided due process under the law. According the same website "due process is a fundamental constitutional guarantee that all legal proceedings will be fair and that one will be given notice of the proceedings and an opportunity to be heard before the government acts to take away one’s life, liberty, or property." The Constitution also guarantees that a law shall not be unreasonable, arbitrary or capricious. Check out the Fifth and 14th Amendments for more details.

So while watching the Jan. 6 committee provide the results of their detailed investigation I had to remind myself that the wheels of justice have just begun grinding away at what happened that caused the insurrection.

We all have the right to due process but before our government can prosecute any of us for anything they have to put together a case. Once that case is brought forward our right to due process under the law provides that we have the right to defend ourselves and most importantly all defendants are to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. Therefore the burden of proof is upon the prosecutor (government) not the defendant (you and me).

The burdens of proof are different for civil and criminal legal processes. For instance a judge has to be convinced that probable cause occurred before issuing an arrest warrant or subpoena. Civil trials are usually settled by clear and convincing evidence and criminal trials are settled by establishing beyond a reasonable doubt…and all of us are entitled to have our cases be heard and decided by a jury of our peers.

We have a solid judicial system for those of us agree to abide by the rule of law because this is where all those freedoms we enjoy get settled.

Prior to citizens agreeing to life under laws it was not uncommon for vigilante law to rule. Vigilantes’ anger usually over rides the rule of law with disastrous consequences. What would we have done if they hung Mike Pence or Nancy Pelosi? I’m not above vigilante thoughts -- the latest came along when that idiot kid slaughtered 19 elementary school kids.

So here we are almost two years after the Jan. 6 vigilante attack our nation’s capital as the congressional committee assigned to expose the facts is giving you and I an opportunity to watch and decide for ourselves.

All witnesses take an oath to tell the truth, every member of the committee has taken an oath to defend the Constitution and lying under oath is called perjury, which is a crime.

Thus it seems to me that the folks who think this committee is some sort of left wing scam are ignoring the facts. Every congressional investigation involves gathering the facts, understanding their effects, and some sort of legislative cure. In other words this committee has gathered facts and is now presenting their findings in hopes of preventing a future insurrection.

The findings are likely to lead those responsible into a court of law because we the people decided to live by the rule of law rather than allow a huge group of vigilantes to take over our government -- and that’s why Jan. 6 has been labeled an insurrection. The process of justice is underway and we the people need to be patient and let our system sort out who should be held accountable.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

