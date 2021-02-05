Ulmer: The struggle between politics and principle

Is impeachment of someone whose term in office has expired constitutional? Yes, the insurrection occurred while Trump was still president. Saying otherwise would be like me stealing a snowplow during my tenure as city commissioner and not being prosecuted because my term expired. (On second thought if Trump gets off maybe I’ll run for office again, maybe I could take one of those nifty lawn mowers ... never mind.)

The basic principle of our republic is that no one is above the law, and we’ve all agreed to live under the rule of law. In addition, anyone who serves the public in elected office takes an oath to uphold and defend not only their state’s constitution but the Constitution of the United States. Such oaths are principles that we live by and now onto politics.

There’s no question that our Congressional delegation knew that President Trump was lying about election fraud, but none of them said so because they were worried about their base -- politics over principle.

I’m quite sure all three members watched the Qanon, Proud Boys crowd and wondered if it was a good idea to hook up with them, but they didn’t dare say anything about it because they didn’t want to face the fury of their base or get pummeled by Trump’s tweets -- politics over principle.