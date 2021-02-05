Ulmer: The struggle between politics and principle

My experience in public life taught me that there is nothing more disdainful than an unprincipled politician who ignores or twists the truth in order to maintain power.
Webster tells us that a principle is a fundamental truth or proposition that serves as the foundation for a system of belief or behavior or for a chain of reasoning, i.e. like the principles in our Constitution.
Politics involve the activities associated with governance of a country or other area, especially the debate or conflict among individuals or parties having or hoping achieve power. Shortly after this note is published Congress will engage in another impeachment attempt. It promises to be another exhibit where the incessant struggle between politics and principle will be on trial.
Most likely North Dakota’s senators (Hoeven and Cramer) will once again disappoint many of us by voting to exonerate Trump, and as you can probably tell by now, I am in the midst of another feeble attempt to correct their course.
Given the recent support that Trump received from North Dakota it’s a safe bet that our Congressional members consider his base as their base. I know a lot of these folks and if you can get them past their howling about losing the election and get them to accept the truth they should admit he was engaged in creating a riot.
And that’s the case the House has to make to the Senate. Is there any question that what occurred on the U.S. Capitol grounds was an insurrection? No, five people died as a result of President Trump’s inability to accept defeat.
Is impeachment of someone whose term in office has expired constitutional? Yes, the insurrection occurred while Trump was still president. Saying otherwise would be like me stealing a snowplow during my tenure as city commissioner and not being prosecuted because my term expired. (On second thought if Trump gets off maybe I’ll run for office again, maybe I could take one of those nifty lawn mowers ... never mind.)
The basic principle of our republic is that no one is above the law, and we’ve all agreed to live under the rule of law. In addition, anyone who serves the public in elected office takes an oath to uphold and defend not only their state’s constitution but the Constitution of the United States. Such oaths are principles that we live by and now onto politics.
There’s no question that our Congressional delegation knew that President Trump was lying about election fraud, but none of them said so because they were worried about their base -- politics over principle.
I’m quite sure all three members watched the Qanon, Proud Boys crowd and wondered if it was a good idea to hook up with them, but they didn’t dare say anything about it because they didn’t want to face the fury of their base or get pummeled by Trump’s tweets -- politics over principle.
Offhand I’d guess that all three members were quite spooked when the rioters broke through their chambers. More than likely all three members were frightened but this is their leader’s political base that killed five people while ransacking the Capitol. How’d they get there? Their leader told them he’d go along with them to the Capitol and then Trump went back to the White House to watch it on Fox News. This is politics over principles.
Immediately afterward our Congressmen wanted to do something about this situation. A week later Cramer did his usual defense of Trump, Hoeven said something that nobody heard and now both of them seem to be willing to forget the whole thing because Trump is out of office. This is also politics over principle.
Here’s the problem with our Congressional members if they let Trump go, it will indeed be the beginning of the end for our Republic. There isn’t any question of guilt here rather there’s a question of whether or not anyone is above the law. Often times it takes more courage to come down on the side of principle over politics. Let’s hope they take their stand on principle for a change.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.