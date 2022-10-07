Ulmer: The opposing winds make the kite fly high

This fall’s general election is a bit less than a month away and if you haven’t been paying any attention to what’s going on now would be a good time to check out what issues and candidates are on the ballot.

Because silence is considered part of free speech, the sad part of having the right to vote is that not enough eligible voters vote. We hear a great deal about stolen and fraudulent elections, and for the record all of these accusations have so far been proven false. Despite those who think otherwise, our electoral process works very well. Even though very few of us vote, even fewer than that cheat or cast fraudulent votes, and those who do cheat usually get caught.

As someone who found himself running in nine successful elections as well as chairing a successful governor’s campaign, I’m hoping that you as a voter take the time to know something about what and who you’re voting for.

For those of you who think candidates aren’t interested in your thoughts or concerns, you’re wrong. Thus I encourage you to take a moment to check out who stands for what and why they do because every legitimate candidate worth checking out wants you to know there is a way to contact them. If not then they shouldn’t be in public office.

When I ran for office all of my campaign material had my home phone number and when I went door to door (there was a bit over 5,000 of them in Mandan when I ran), I looked forward to hearing what my constituents felt needed to be done. I didn’t agree with everything they had to say, nor did they always agree with me, but most importantly we listened to each other. It seems to me that good candidates do all they can to talk and listen to the voices of their constituents.

With that said, I also think it’s more important to understand good voters educate themselves on issues before they vote. Way too many of us don’t know or recognize anyone on the ballot and as such we just follow party lines or take a stab in the dark. The detail here is that party line voting usually ends up stifling any opposing winds or new ways of doing things, then we the people suffer from a super majority rule (which is where North Dakota has been since 1992) and one party controlling every available office. Remember it’s the opposing winds that make the kite fly high.

As such I need to say that I oppose most of today’s culture wars, government does not belong in our bedroom, Christianity may be my religion but it is not our national religion, opposition to critical race theory exposes a racism that wants to deny the truths of history, guns aren’t necessarily the problem but returning to the days of shoot-outs at sunset should have ended long ago and our flag is just a symbol of our right to dissent. Most people who gave their lives in defense of our freedoms did so knowing full well the biggest freedom we have is making sure that all humans have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

So how do we preserve those freedoms? Glad you asked because the answer is simple: vote. But before you do make sure you understand the consequences that follow every election and the only way you can do that is to pay attention, ask questions with the hopes that your vote will make things better for those yet to come.