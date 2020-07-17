Ulmer: The 'new normal'

As you might have guessed by now, I thought I should express myself on this matter. For the past couple months, our family has had some sort flu bug, we’re not sure who infected whom but we all have one of those nasty bronchitis flus that pass from whatever person is living with another person. So far all the COVID-19 tests have come back negative but one has to wonder.

As for me, I only fit four out of five indicators which tells me that mixing the virus with these underlying disorders is pretty close to a death sentence. Both my loyal readers know that I have previously expressed my thoughts on dying so they can take the next few words off whilst I express them again: We all die at sometime and statistics show that I have way more days behind me than in front of me. Life is a wonder-filled gift and mine’s been blessed with more good than bad.

I’ve never feared death nor do I look forward to it, but knowing that it’s imminent, I have great faith that there’s something going on the other side of here. That faith is powered by all there is -- love.

We don’t get to take what we got with us, just what we know, and the only thing I know is that love really is all there is. Those who love you and those you love become a part of who you are and are with us wherever we go.