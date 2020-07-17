Ulmer: The 'new normal'

I’m not sure about most folks, but those of us listed as vulnerable to COVID-19 might be a bit more reticent when it comes to public appearances than most others. The pandemic is real, and although I worry about getting the dang thing, it does remind me of Darwin’s survival of the fittest theories.
It seems to me that the only way something called “herd immunity” occurs is when most of the herd gets the virus. This seems to involve the process of wearing the virus out by making sure it’s everywhere so it eventually becomes just another flu bug.
Maybe you don’t buy that theory, so here’s another one. It has become rather evident that the majority of folks who have fully opened themselves up beyond the new normal are betting that even if they get infected they will live through it. Add to this theory the sincere hope that some sort of miracle vaccine will come along before we all get infected and life will return to the old normal.
Or, you might be one of those folks who figure that the statistics indicate that the majority of deaths from COVID-19 involve older vulnerable folks like me. Fortunately, most Americans are young and healthy and although we seniors had high hopes that some of them would be around to wheel us over to the window during our stay in the nursing home, I really don’t want to spend my kid’s inheritance on an electric wheelchair.
As you might have guessed by now, I thought I should express myself on this matter. For the past couple months, our family has had some sort flu bug, we’re not sure who infected whom but we all have one of those nasty bronchitis flus that pass from whatever person is living with another person. So far all the COVID-19 tests have come back negative but one has to wonder.
As for me, I only fit four out of five indicators which tells me that mixing the virus with these underlying disorders is pretty close to a death sentence. Both my loyal readers know that I have previously expressed my thoughts on dying so they can take the next few words off whilst I express them again: We all die at sometime and statistics show that I have way more days behind me than in front of me. Life is a wonder-filled gift and mine’s been blessed with more good than bad.
I’ve never feared death nor do I look forward to it, but knowing that it’s imminent, I have great faith that there’s something going on the other side of here. That faith is powered by all there is -- love.
We don’t get to take what we got with us, just what we know, and the only thing I know is that love really is all there is. Those who love you and those you love become a part of who you are and are with us wherever we go.
Here’s hoping that we all recover from COVID-19 and to do what we are going to have to do -- trust science more than politics (i.e. wear a mask).
I also hope you say some prayers for all the teachers and school kids. This dang pandemic thing is going to leave a mark that lasts for a while.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
