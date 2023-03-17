One of the great things about this country is that our government is composed of, for, and by the people: you and me. Therefore as citizens we have a right to know what our government is doing. Unfortunately allowing you and me access to what our representatives are actually doing has not been an easy task. Over the years in order to strike a balance of public versus private information, a lot of effort has been put into excluding what you and I can access.

Unlike the super majorities we have in our legislature today, back in the early 1980s North Dakota’s legislatures had a more balanced membership and they passed some of the best "sunshine laws" on the books. Basically those laws state that we can access all public records and activities; many restrictions have been imposed since then but overall we still have better access to our government than most other states.

However our voter/citizen apathy has become pathetic and this is probably the root cause that allows our representative republic to head off the rails and makes many of us wonder how much longer we can keep our republic.

I can fully appreciate how the hypocrisy (like a needle that points one way and heads another) has exacerbated this apathy. Today’s political environment combined with social media has made it very difficult for the average citizen to sort truth from political fiction/disinformation.

Despite in-depth investigations resulting in prison sentences for many of the participants, Trump’s followers still believe that Russia’s interference during the 2016 election is a hoax. The same folks are now trying to get you and I to believe that Trump had nothing to do with the Jan. 6 insurrection by trying to make it look like the whole thing was just a bunch of tourists peacefully visiting the Capitol. And having seen a few flags around town that loudly state ‘Trump Won,’ his supporters still seem to think his big lie is actually the truth.

Since Trump’s party recently barely took over the House their major efforts seemed to be focused on how unfairly their side of the political aisle has been treated by the other side. To accomplish this they have set up committees to investigate the "weaponization of government" while also making sure that any members from the opposing party that investigated Trump’s lies and shenanigans have been removed from committees and excoriated for seeking the truth.

Politics is a full contact sport and elections have consequences and we the people can only hope that whatever political scuffles occur will at least contain some integrity and respect for the truth and result in a greater good. Thus there should be very little allowance for hypocrites.

The latest example of a hypocrite lies with U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who recently took over the chairmanship of the House Judiciary Committee and decided to subpoena witnesses. U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, R-Calif., then reminded us that despite taking an oath not to evade the law Rep. Jordan refused to answer when he was subpoenaed to appear before the Jan. 6 investigators.

This is the new wave of politics that you and I have to endure. Lawful subpoenas are ‘for thee but not for me,’ we need to divorce the states by separating them into red and blue, let’s exclusively give Fox News all the videos from Jan. 6 so they can twist the story and perpetuate the lies to stay in power, i.e. keep their audience happy.

Is it any wonder why Ben Franklin said they had created a republic and wished us luck at keeping it? Seems to me that’s up to you and I and the only way we’ll preserve our republic is if you and I demand truth and integrity while paying close attention to those we choose to serve us. This is not the time to be apathetic.