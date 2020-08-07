Ulmer: The dog days of summer -- literally

The morning was beautiful, so the dogs and I headed out. Both dogs are quite good at obeying my commands, so I never use a leash because dogs like to run. As long as they come when called, I let them explore.

There we were walking along the beach and as we rounded the corner, a gaggle of geese and their goslings along with a flock of ducks and ducklings were relaxing in the cove … until Tschida spotted them.

As soon as I saw the birds, I knew I’d have trouble keeping Tschida under control and I called out too late. Tschida gave chase while I began hollering her name. Tschida paid no attention to me because the momma duck pretended she was wounded and flapped her wings while swimming rings around Tschida to draw her full attention. In the meantime, the flotilla of ducklings and geese calmly swam off.

The momma duck led Tschida out past the no wake buoy and into the main lake. And there I was running along the beach hollering her name along with every command I could think of (yes there were a few expletives that just came out). This went on for quite a while, I figured I’d have to go get our pontoon and rescue her. I was miffed.