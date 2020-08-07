Ulmer: The dog days of summer -- literally

Don’t ask me why because I don’t know, but my youngest son has two dogs named Tschida and Willow. They’re both black labs -- one is 10 and the other somewhere close to 3 years old.
Tschida was purchased and Willow was one of those rescued dogs that we’ve heard a lot about lately. Both of them are good dogs yet their personalities definitely differ.
Tschida is one of those dogs that has two speeds -- off and full -- and she’s a hunter. Willow has one speed and don’t hunt much. Tschida is constantly on the move, Willow not so much. Willow prefers to plop down and watch. Tschida has to be in the middle of whatever’s going on which can be rather bothersome at times, like quite often.
In Tschida’s younger years, she would hunt up rabbits and her persistence made it very hard for her to give up a hunt. Willow has never had a problem giving up on anything … more often than not she sees a bunny and watches Tschida chase it. The sad part is that Tschida used to catch one and proudly drop it at our feet which would usually disgust the present’s recipient.
Anyway for the record, the following is a true dog day adventure. I usually take a morning walk at the lake. I have a favorite path along the shore of the bay next to ours. Since my grandson had a baseball tournament in Minot, I got to babysit the dogs for a few days.
The morning was beautiful, so the dogs and I headed out. Both dogs are quite good at obeying my commands, so I never use a leash because dogs like to run. As long as they come when called, I let them explore.
There we were walking along the beach and as we rounded the corner, a gaggle of geese and their goslings along with a flock of ducks and ducklings were relaxing in the cove … until Tschida spotted them.
As soon as I saw the birds, I knew I’d have trouble keeping Tschida under control and I called out too late. Tschida gave chase while I began hollering her name. Tschida paid no attention to me because the momma duck pretended she was wounded and flapped her wings while swimming rings around Tschida to draw her full attention. In the meantime, the flotilla of ducklings and geese calmly swam off.
The momma duck led Tschida out past the no wake buoy and into the main lake. And there I was running along the beach hollering her name along with every command I could think of (yes there were a few expletives that just came out). This went on for quite a while, I figured I’d have to go get our pontoon and rescue her. I was miffed.
They were so far out into the lake that I could barely make out Tschida’s head and the flotilla was gone. Just as I was about to give up, the momma duck turned Tschida around and led me to believe that she was leading her back. A bit over a half hour passed and sure enuf that duck was leading her back.
The duck would swim circles around Tschida then fly a short distance and repeat her flailing causing the dog to follow. I’ll be danged if that momma duck didn’t lead that dang dog all the way back to where the whole thing began. Once Tschida got close to shore the duck flew off and Tschida gave up.
In the meantime, Willow lay down on the beach and watched the whole incident. And that’s the whole truth and nothing but the truth for a change. Here’s hoping that you somehow find your way home from whatever wild goose chases you engage in.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
