Ulmer: The delicate balance of privacy in today's tech world

Do you have a face? If the answer is yes then how do you feel about having it constantly not only recognized/tracked but replacing your credit card/cellphone?

Well those days are not as far away as you had hoped. I’ve checked with the guru of geek and he says the technology not only already exists but is being used more than any of us wanted to know about.

I’m not sure about you but I only have to look at my face once a day, after that it’s your problem because unless I’m looking in a mirror I can’t see it, only those around me can.

Years ago I warned my children that their toughest culture war will focus around their right to privacy. Privacy anchors independence. Independence only exists if you are free to do whatever you want to do with your life without intrusion under the rule of law.

Independence means that all of us agree to do the best we can to take care of ourselves and those around us. Such independence demands that we make personal/private choices free of intrusion from those who have the need to regulate our private choices. Today many of those choices are recorded, tracked, and stored in some sort of computer cloud that controls access to your money, home, transportation, and can track every moment of every day of your life.

To say the least there are times when the future doesn’t look that bright. The effusive cellphone usage today is only a precursor to having some artificial intelligence chip inserted into our brain that’s tied into whatever’s out in the cloud. Blink and you’re on FaceTime, YouTube, Snap Chat. Close your eyes and you’re in Aruba, no jet lag, no luggage to worry about, but don’t forget the sunscreen.

Like I was saying we’re pretty close to virtual reality now and given the rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) it’s once again time to remind folks of our rights to privacy. First off did you know that the only privacy right we have is in our home? Yup, once you leave your property you’re part of the public subject to arrest/detainment and since 9/11 weakened probable cause rules.

Given all the cyber doo-dads used in today’s homes (security, appliances, cameras, etc.) the privacy in our homes may have already crossed this Rubicon.

So how do you feel about using your face as your debit card? All you have to do is grab what you want and make sure they get a picture of you before you leave the store and your account is settled.

More than likely by now you’re saying why I should worry about such things I don’t do anything wrong, so if someone’s tracking me they aren’t going to find much, you hope.

You’re missing the point; think about what type of limitations should go along with an economy based on facial recognition. Should there be any regulations or should the free market be free to do whatever it does with all your personal information? If past performance is any indication of future performance we the people better settle on what’s private and what’s not and what is to be done with those that abuse it?

I’ve lived on both sides of the public/private issues and as previously noted it’s difficult to find a balance between the two. In this case I hope the balance ends up on the side of privacy before there ain’t none no more. Maybe hijabs/niqabs might be the answer after all, but I digress.