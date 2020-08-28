Ulmer: The daily life of a semi-truck driver

It’s once again time for me to complain about school starting before Labor Day. That being said, I’ll move on.
As you may have noticed for the last couple weeks out here on the northern prairie, August can be a really hot month. A long haul trucker from Indiana delivered some steel roofing material that we needed for a project out here. It was around 5-ish and the temp was hovering close to 100 when he showed up to unload and shortly after he stepped out of the truck he said, "Whoda thought North Dakota can get this hot." To which I answered, "Yup, we can only work til around noon then we have to seek shelter."
I’m not sure if you’ve ever stood next to a semi-tractor with a trailer full of steel, but it’s a huge machine that dwarfs most folks. The diesel idly chugs away, the driver has to climb up four steps to board and unboard, the 16-wheeled trailer bed is about eye level for me, and it’s taller than the driver. The driver hops out of the truck and unfurls the huge thick canvas that covers his load.
Then he goes around the trailer with an iron bar that he uses to loosen the straps that mount the load to the trailer bed. Then he grabs each fire hose sized strap and tosses it to the other side of his load.
Once the load is untied he hangs a huge remote control box over his shoulders and jiggles a lever to unlock a crane that’s attached behind the living quarters of his tractor. A few seconds later this huge hydraulic arm slowly leaves its rack and begins extending its huge extension with a big hook on the tip of the arm.
The driver then maneuvers the arm over the trailer and halts right above our load. At this point, the driver climbs up on the trailer to wrap straps around our package and then he hooks the straps to the crane and climbs down.
The arm is probably 50 feet long, so as the load comes over the trailer it’s lifted a good 20 feet into the air. At this point it’s best to keep your distance and let the pro handle the situation. And he makes the whole process look easy.
Once he drops the load he reverses the process, hands us an invoice and heads back to the road. This is the fourth time this particular driver delivered stuff for us and it’s always nice to see him but boy he must have a serious case of road butt. The shipment starts in Indiana and this driver usually takes over in Minnesota. In order to get our load to Lake Tschida, his route took him to Spearfish, S.D., Bowman, Dickinson, Elgin, and he was hoping to end his day somewhere close to Minot because he had to be in Rugby, Devils Lake, Cando and Grand Forks the next day. I got tired just thinking about how many days this guy spends on the road. Worse yet how many times he has to go through the loading and unloading process.
Since his company forgot to send us soffits, a week later this same driver had to make a small delivery that fit in the backseat of our pickup. He was dragging and asked if it was OK for him to park here for the night. We offered our cabin but he wanted to get up early so he just crawled into his sleeper. That next thing we heard of him was around 3 a.m. when he fired up his semi and headed down the road.
Depending on the weather we may see the same driver again before winter sets in and when he gets here I’ll still be rather mesmerized while watching him repeat the process. Such is the life of a real road warrior. Safe travels.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
