Ulmer: Thanking the Lord for giving us Christmas

Dear Lord,

As you know many of us have wondered if you gave us more than we could handle because we didn’t trust that you were guiding us through another challenge.

During this time of incredible doubt, mistrust, turmoil, information overload, fake news and such that has led us into a deep and hostile polarization, we the people need your help in getting to the truth.

Like all monotheist generations before us, we have struggled with your commands. In hopes of correcting our course you have sent us all sorts of prophets and signs that have given us a variety of pathways to you. Yet we mere mortals have once again fallen into the traps you have warned us about since you started this thing we call "life."

The free will you’ve granted us has caused us to question whether or not we are our brother’s keepers. You’ve instructed us to love one another, to treat others as we want to be treated, to care for the poor and less fortunate, to forgive our trespasses as well as those who trespass against us, and promised that if we do these things you will be ever present in our lives.

All of these commands seem rather simple when you enlightened us about these pathways. You revealed that you know more about we mere mortals than we do. You knew that over the eons we would struggle with the simple notion that all we have to do is love one another. Instead our self-centeredness has consistently blocked our desire and ability to follow through.

For instance, we are presently in the midst of a pandemic and instead of making sure we don’t spread this to others, too many have decided that they have a right to infect those around them because they see complying with vaccine and mask mandates as violating their individual rights. I have to wonder what those folks do in their churches on Sunday because this sure doesn’t seem to be a great example of caring for others. As usual, if I’m wrong I sure am willing to correct my opinion but I do think this is a solid example of how much we struggle with that love one another thing.

Like everyone, I also struggle but I hope your notes indicate that I’ve tried leaving things better off here than I found them.

So here we are in the midst of celebrating Christmas holidays, all of which have something to do with you. I would think that this is a fairly busy time for you and your angels because we all seem to be calling you in hopes that you’ll recognize and care for our needs.

The holiday spirit is underway but once they pass we have a tendency to go our own way until we need you for something. You might recall back when I asked my Sunday school students how to make friends with God and the answer I was looking for was the way to make friends was to talk with them, spend time with them, because that’s how we get to you.

We pray to you and for me prayer is like saying hello to a friend. As you know there have been many times when I needed your support and guidance, but there have also been many times when I’ve asked if you needed help doing your work around here. Anyway I hope it’s OK to say that you’ve become one of my best friends. So thanks for giving us Christmas to remind us who's really in charge around here and hoping that your holidays are happy ones. Peace be with you.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0