Ulmer: Take time to seek truth as fog of disinformation thickens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Our critical thinking capacity begins at birth when we learned how to get our parents to feed us or change our diapers. Over time we learn such things as good/bad, up/down, sad/happy. I don’t think we stop gathering information and learning new things until we ain’t here no more.

So here we are today carrying around more information in our pocket phones than any of our forefathers ever imagined possible. All we have to say is "hey Google" and it’ll retrieve you more information than you really want to know about almost any topic. To say that our information overload has also overwhelmed us with disinformation would be an understatement.

Indeed we seem to have somehow gotten ourselves surrounded by an overwhelming and nasty cloud of disinformation alligators causing the truth to get muddled up in their wake.

It seems to me that you and I as average citizens need to sharpen our critical thinking skills because the future ain’t gonna be what it used to be if we the people don’t take the time to seek the truth as well as sanction those who abuse the truth.

The truth may be difficult to find or admit, but most importantly it sets you free and it will keep us all free as long as we never give up seeking it.

So as we enter the 2020 political season, it’s a safe bet that the present disinformation tsunami will come close to being cataclysmic while we the people once again decide who will lead us into tomorrow. Thus my advice is as the fog of disinformation thickens, remember that taking the time to seek the truth will lead you out of the darkness.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0