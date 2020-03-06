Ulmer: Take time to seek truth as fog of disinformation thickens

According to everything swirling around me, I thought it would be a good idea to warn you that we humans seem to be drowning in a tsunami of something called disinformation. Disinformation is defined as “false information which is intended to mislead, especially propaganda issued by a government organization to a rival power or the media," i.e. faux news.
Both my loyal readers might tell ya that the only way to handle disinformation is by using something called critical thinking. Critical thinking means “you don’t just read or hear something and believe it, it means you test everything with the ‘now is that true?’ test. It means you exercise something called skepticism which means that nothing can be known absolutely for sure, that all our knowledge is ‘as if.’ It means that no matter what you think, believe, even what you know you could be wrong and you should make allowances accordingly.”
Unfortunately, critical thinking requires rational thought, which requires you to wrestle with your ego until you fully appreciate the fact that you may not know as much as you thought you knew.
It doesn’t mean that you’re supposed to go through life being stupid, rather it means that you can add to things that you thought you already knew. Life wasn’t meant to be black or white, rather it’s filled with infinite shades of gray. Sorting out true information from disinformation has been a challenge since we were granted the inquisitive gift of knowledge. Thus all we are is what we know and that’s all we get to take with us wherever we go.
Our critical thinking capacity begins at birth when we learned how to get our parents to feed us or change our diapers. Over time we learn such things as good/bad, up/down, sad/happy. I don’t think we stop gathering information and learning new things until we ain’t here no more.
So here we are today carrying around more information in our pocket phones than any of our forefathers ever imagined possible. All we have to say is "hey Google" and it’ll retrieve you more information than you really want to know about almost any topic. To say that our information overload has also overwhelmed us with disinformation would be an understatement.
Indeed we seem to have somehow gotten ourselves surrounded by an overwhelming and nasty cloud of disinformation alligators causing the truth to get muddled up in their wake.
It seems to me that you and I as average citizens need to sharpen our critical thinking skills because the future ain’t gonna be what it used to be if we the people don’t take the time to seek the truth as well as sanction those who abuse the truth.
The truth may be difficult to find or admit, but most importantly it sets you free and it will keep us all free as long as we never give up seeking it.
So as we enter the 2020 political season, it’s a safe bet that the present disinformation tsunami will come close to being cataclysmic while we the people once again decide who will lead us into tomorrow. Thus my advice is as the fog of disinformation thickens, remember that taking the time to seek the truth will lead you out of the darkness.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.