Ulmer: Swallows' departure is halfway mark of summer

Is it just me or have the doldrums of summer arrived? On one hand there’s plenty of stuff to worry about and on the other it’s kind of nice to find a place in the shade to sit, let go of the daily trivia and just do nothing.

So let’s start with swallows. For the record there are thousands of them that live along the cliffs of Lake Tschida. Legend has it that these little acrobatic birds fly up here from Capistrano in the spring and head back there about now. (For those of you who are geographically challenged Capistrano is in California where swallows from Argentina, 6,000 miles south of California, participate in a March fly-in to attend the Annual Swallows Day parade and then they head back to Argentina in October, but it’s unlikely our swallows follow the same path.)

So I Googled and found the following: Swallows mate for life and in an unerring regularity return to the same nesting sites every year where they brood two clutches of chicks. By the way, barn swallows use also the same nests and rebuild them so removing the nest will not stop them from returning.

The swallows around here migrate to either Central or South America and the migration begins about late July. By August most of them around our lake are gone.