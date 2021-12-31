Ulmer: Surviving the tugs and pulls of a free society

The year 2021 is not likely to go down in history as one of the better years in our yearbooks. Six days into 2021 America kicked off the year with a lie-filled insurrection; COVID took over our lives; we abandoned our 20-year war in Afghanistan; school shootings kept pace with previous years; our former president and his allies continued to exacerbate his big electoral lie; white supremacy and other forms of racism continued to rear their ugly heads; conspiratorial boogeymen saw themselves as patriots and decided that teaching the facts of our history should be regulated because some white folks might take umbrage; the notion of government overreach intruding into their rights by mandating vaccination and masks became some sort of perverted patriotism; politics continued to tilt the scales of our justice system as too many of our leaders refused to participate in the investigations of wrongful activities that have damaged our country’s integrity; and most likely each of us could go on and on to conclude that 2021 was not a good year for the state of our union.

Evidently there’s nothing easy about living united in what we call a free country because surviving the tugs and pulls of a free society demands that we the people find a balance to survive and it seems to me that we’re a bit more out of balance than we should be.

Instead of us understanding that reasonable minds can differ without becoming unreasonable, our polarized unreasonableness is causing many of us to wonder if we will ever find the balance that has allowed us to thrive like we used to. There will always be those for and against any given issue, it’s very unlikely that all of us will agree when we can, disagree when we have to and do our best to walk away friends. These are the roots of the previously mentioned balancing act needed to resolve the tugs and pulls of a free society.

Our free society was established under the rule of laws based on the notion that each of us is entitled to certain equal inalienable rights. Under the law no one has more rights than anyone else and each of us is entitled to equal protection under the law. However, these protections are only guaranteed if our citizenry is willing and able to uphold those duly passed laws.

Through our history we the people have faced and overcome all sorts of challenges when the survival of our union has fully depended on how well we citizens have engaged in how we govern ourselves. So far we have survived but it seems to me that our continued survival hangs on our ability to make sure that integrity becomes the center piece of whomever we elect to lead us.

The lies we’ve been recently led by have caused a deep mistrust our government which affirms my postulation that if our government is of, for, and by the people then we the people need to do better at governing ourselves.

We’ve often heard no one is above the law and this only works if you and I make sure those who think they are get removed from their elected leadership, thus it’s my hope that 2022 will be the year that justice prevails and we the people do better than we did last year.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

