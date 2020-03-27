Ulmer: Surviving being grounded amid coronavius pandemic

OK so when was the last time you were told you couldn’t leave your house? My recollection indicates that it was a long time ago for me and most likely involved some sort of misbehavior that I had committed. Back in the days of my youth my parents would sanction my behavior by grounding me to the house for a week or two.
This punishment was just as hard on them as it was on me because not only were they mad at me but I wasn’t happy about it either and grounding forced both of us to spend more unwanted time together than either of us could tolerate. Therefore it was quite rare for either of us to fulfill the original length of the sentence because we knew that two weeks together might lead to further damage.
So here we are today and thanks to coronavirus, life as we knew it has been shut down and we’ve been told to go home until further notice in order to socially distance ourselves from each other. Who would have ever thought that something like this would ever happen?
So how are you doing at this? Since most of the places I frequent have been closed (my gym and coffee shop) and our toilet paper supply is up to snuff we’ve pretty much shuttered ourselves from the outside world. However in true Ulmer fashion we always have to add some sort of twist to things.
In this case the day Gov. Doug Burgum shut down my gym I developed symptoms of the flu, plugged nose, sore throat and a cough. By the end of the day I crawled into bed and stayed there for four days while my body decided whether or not it wanted to recover from whatever had invaded it.
When in this condition there isn’t much else you can do besides watch television between tending to whatever symptom happens to be craving your attention: blowing your nose, recovering from a coughing spell or trying to shake off the chills.
The problem with watching television was that it was filled with constant reminders that the world was being brought to a halt by the new flu bug and there I was in the midst of battling my own bug.
Given all the warnings from social distancing, hand-washing, recommendation to get tested and the unavailability of tests, checking with your doctor, I just went to bed and hoped to survive.
My wife was a bit more vigilant and decided to get her flu checked out so she went to the clinic where she was told to wait in the clinic parking lot for them to call her. After passing through tight security she finally got to see to a doctor who told her that she didn’t have the right symptoms and sent her home with well wishes.
It was here that I decided that I had lived through the flu before without knowing the name of the bug and I’d take a chance at just riding it out at home like I’ve done many times before.
So I found some home cure stuff, aspirin, cough syrup, and went to bed for four days and so far so good. However my gym and coffee shop are still closed with no opening in sight and I’m left wondering how long this social distancing thing will go on because there’s a lot more damage happening than my personal problems.
In essence we’ve pretty much shut down the country, no school, lots of business closings (many may never open again), and way too many people out of work wondering how they’re gonna keep going. I spent most of my career surviving paycheck to paycheck and I can tell ya that we need to do all we can to help these folks stay afloat. As usual, prayers and whatever else you can do to lighten their load are in order. Hoping you survive being grounded too.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
