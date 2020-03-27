Ulmer: Surviving being grounded amid coronavius pandemic

OK so when was the last time you were told you couldn’t leave your house? My recollection indicates that it was a long time ago for me and most likely involved some sort of misbehavior that I had committed. Back in the days of my youth my parents would sanction my behavior by grounding me to the house for a week or two.

This punishment was just as hard on them as it was on me because not only were they mad at me but I wasn’t happy about it either and grounding forced both of us to spend more unwanted time together than either of us could tolerate. Therefore it was quite rare for either of us to fulfill the original length of the sentence because we knew that two weeks together might lead to further damage.

So here we are today and thanks to coronavirus, life as we knew it has been shut down and we’ve been told to go home until further notice in order to socially distance ourselves from each other. Who would have ever thought that something like this would ever happen?

So how are you doing at this? Since most of the places I frequent have been closed (my gym and coffee shop) and our toilet paper supply is up to snuff we’ve pretty much shuttered ourselves from the outside world. However in true Ulmer fashion we always have to add some sort of twist to things.