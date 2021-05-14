Ulmer: Survival of democracy depends on truth

Liz Cheney (yes former Vice President Cheney’s daughter and rock rib conservative) put truth to power by saying her peers should not perpetuate the Big Lie that Trump won. And now she’s being taken to the woodshed by Trump and those who fear that Trump will have them challenged in a primary. No question who the man behind the curtain is in this case. Cheney should get a badge of courage for voting for impeachment over the Jan. 6 insurrection, once again putting principle before politics.

There’s a stench of moral rot that permeates all politics lately, and I have to wonder what we the people were thinking when we allowed a significant portion of our leaders' lies to fog up the average voter’s ability to see the truth.

I understand that most folks don’t want to get involved in political conversations because they can get edgy, but denying the truth and punishing those who stand by it seems to be a real problem lately.

All of us get locked into our favorite news sources. There are times I watch FOX News and they have left me frustrated, but how else would I have heard about the cancel culture that I’m supposedly part of? Or the pillow dude who thinks he’s found the culprit in Trump’s defeat? Or an outright lie like Biden’s going to outlaw the consumption of beef?