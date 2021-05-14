Ulmer: Survival of democracy depends on truth

According to Arwa Mahdawi in a May 7 article for The Guardian, there’s evidently something called Foxitis. “For decades a debilitating disease has been spreading across America. Risk factors include being over 65, Republican and white. Symptoms include unhinged muttering, delusional thinking, and an irresistible urge to storm the Capitol. The disease is called ‘Foxitis’ and a lawyer called Joseph Hurley, who is representing alleged Capitol rioter Anthony Antonio, wants us and the courts to believe his client is suffering from it.”
FOX News and its brethren right sloped media outlets seem to have convinced their followers that the left, among a plethora of other falsehoods, is composed of something called the cancel culture. However they do seem to think that it’s OK to cancel the truth when it comes to Trump’s Big Lie: the truth is he lost fair and square.
Being center of left, yes sometimes I lean right too, I’m a bit befuddled because these same followers seem to be trying to cancel any facts that might indicate that Donald Trump lost the election. Those of us in the radical middle were quite taken back when Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney was being demoted, sanctioned by her local GOP, and excoriated by Trump for telling her Republican peers that they were supporting the "Big Lie" that Donald Trump won.
The facts are he lost, and secretaries of state from both parties have affirmed that over and over and over. Despite Trump’s trying to stop Congress from doing its constitutional duty they even affirmed that Trump lost; so like it or not that is a fact.
Liz Cheney (yes former Vice President Cheney’s daughter and rock rib conservative) put truth to power by saying her peers should not perpetuate the Big Lie that Trump won. And now she’s being taken to the woodshed by Trump and those who fear that Trump will have them challenged in a primary. No question who the man behind the curtain is in this case. Cheney should get a badge of courage for voting for impeachment over the Jan. 6 insurrection, once again putting principle before politics.
There’s a stench of moral rot that permeates all politics lately, and I have to wonder what we the people were thinking when we allowed a significant portion of our leaders' lies to fog up the average voter’s ability to see the truth.
I understand that most folks don’t want to get involved in political conversations because they can get edgy, but denying the truth and punishing those who stand by it seems to be a real problem lately.
All of us get locked into our favorite news sources. There are times I watch FOX News and they have left me frustrated, but how else would I have heard about the cancel culture that I’m supposedly part of? Or the pillow dude who thinks he’s found the culprit in Trump’s defeat? Or an outright lie like Biden’s going to outlaw the consumption of beef?
So it really doesn’t surprise me when someone finally admits having a bad case of Foxitis/Foxmania that drove them to attack the U.S. Capitol. Nor am I surprised to see that accepting "The Big Lie" propagated by former President Trump has now become a litmus test for membership in the Republican Party. Litmus tests aren’t unusual in politics but defending/accepting the truth sure should be. Our elected leaders take an oath to defend our constitution and we trust them to also uphold the truth and the truth is Trump lost.
Both my readers know that I was deeply disappointed when Trump won but I accepted his victory. The truth is he won in 2016 and lost in 2020, during his tenure he lied more than any previous president, and he is now the puppet master of the Big Lie that the election was stolen. This should frighten all of us because the survival of democracy depends on the truth not some frustrated billionaire autocrat trying to perpetuate lies. Shame on those who think it’s OK to lie to we the people.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.