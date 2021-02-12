Ulmer: Supporting coal, oil industries

I’m not sure if either of my loyal readers heard that General Motors recently announced that they would cease making vehicles that run on gasoline/diesel/oil by 2035, but they did.

Both my loyal readers know that I have postured a few theories on these pages. Some have been proven, some were preposterous, some possible, and some should have never been put on paper. This note could be any of the above.

My calculations indicate that it’s fairly unlikely that I’ll be around in 2035 but the announcement did affirm one of my previous "I told you so" moments that Mom always said not to mention. Quite a while ago on these pages I wondered how long our oil and coal resources would last under a rapidly changing environment caused by the fact that we humans may have filled the nest with poop. So here’s some stuff that I think those of you likely to live further into the future than me should take into account.

Global warming/climate change -- you can deny it or believe it but you have to admit that the poop in our nest is still piling up and some future generation is gonna have to clean it up before they choke on it. For those of us who live in the midst of coal and oil country this is an extremely tough issue to accept.