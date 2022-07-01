Ulmer: Suffering from a case of 'I told you so'

As we Americans once again head into our annual Fourth of July celebration, my independence tells me that I’m suffering from a long lasting case of "I told you so." Both my loyal readers should know that I’ve been consistently warning them about the results of the insidious right wing culture wars whose consequences we are presently experiencing.

It all started back in the day when certain sects of Christian religion that will remain unnamed felt that birth control was equivalent to abortion. The rest of us decided that having sex without worrying about having children was a good thing. As I recall, the anti-contraception believers felt that birth control should only be practiced using the rhythm method, that way God would decide whenever conception occurred, and besides if people practice birth control it would surely reduce church membership over time.

Before you go off the deep end, both my loyal readers know that as a male I firmly believe I’m not in any position to judge or enforce anything that a female wants to do with her body or pregnancy. Therefore I should have no input into the issue of abortion other than to say it’s a private choice between God and a woman. Men should have no entitlements in this arena. By the way, elections have consequences.

One of those consequences is the latest Supreme Court rulings starting with allowing taxpayer money to fund private/religious schools. This ruling eviscerates the separation between church and state by allowing public education funds/taxes to be diverted to private/religious schools. We the people decided long ago to create a free public education for all our kids, and despite all the phony conspiracy grooming theories our public education system has served us very well.

Since I achieved my bachelor’s degree from a private university, I have nothing against private schools, rather the term private means funding other than public tax money. It’s my opinion that our public schools are underfunded and any funds diverted will likely raise our taxes in order to maintain sufficient funds that funding private schools drain off.

Speaking of school systems my conversations with teachers indicate that their level of frustration with the latest legislation about critical race theory, parents who fear that their kids might be taught how to critically think and sort out facts from fiction, truth from lies and such are taking their toll on our educators. It’s time we face facts and ignore the buffoonery of these political exercises. We demand a great deal from our educators because they have our future in their hands. Let’s listen to them as we might learn something.

Speaking of learning, either of my loyal readers may recall that I felt as a citizen all of us, you included, had a duty to pay attention to the Congressional Jan. 6 hearings. I have been disappointed when a friend tells me they aren’t paying any attention to all that political crap and such. My response has been the same to each person who told me this, and for those of you who are avoiding paying attention to these hearings, all I can say is shame on you.

The fact of the matter is someone caused a mob to demolish the peaceful transfer of power that we Americans treasure. People died during this riot, many of the rioters wanted to hang the vice president of the United States or any other elected official they could get their hands on, all because they believed a lie.

If you don’t believe me then tune into the hearings as much as you can and make your own judgments. In other words don’t sit outside and complain about our political arena, at least follow along so you know who did what that caused such a riot. It might make a better voter out of you. After all elections do have consequences, and I’ve now told you so again. Peace and enjoy what’s left of your independence.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

