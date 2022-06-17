Ulmer: Struggle to keep our republic centers on citizen engagement

After signing onto the proposed Constitution of the United States when Benjamin Franklin exited Independence Hall in Philadelphia a woman asked him what kind of government our founders created. Franklin answered, "A republic ma’am, if you can keep it."

It’s been a struggle to keep our republic ever since and Franklin knew that the struggle would center on how the citizens of the United States engaged in governing themselves.

So how many times have you heard someone say they don’t want anything to do with politics or government? Have you ever heard anyone say all politicians are nothing but crooks, all of them need to be thrown out of office, and such? Should politicians be held accountable for violating the law? Do you think that the folks who disdain engaging in governing themselves might be a threat to our republic?

Both my loyal readers should know that I’m one of those folks who spends a lot of time trying to stay engaged in our government by paying attention to not only politics but politicians and the kingmakers behind them. My faith in our republic started at our kitchen table chats about current events. This led me to major in political science in college, then I was employed in a variety of government jobs, then I spent 22 years elected to public office. I have often found myself in public service and been honored and proud to be associated with it.

Public service or the willingness of citizens to play a role in governing ourselves is critical to our republic’s survival. During my tenure in this arena I discovered that the vast majority of public servants are good honest people trying to assure that they leave this place better off than they found it.

Many public servants usually take an oath that says they will do all they can to uphold our republic. It is therefore critical that these people have integrity and fully understand that whatever they do becomes public, the public would be you.

So the recent hearings on who did what that created the insurrection on Jan. 6 are the latest challenge that we the people are engaged in. In a true sense these hearings put you and I in the position of juror. The committee is putting forward its in-depth findings and they hope the republic is watching because insurrections like this will indeed kill our republic. Frankly I think staying informed on this is my and your duties because I truly want our republic to survive.

Of course the opposition, Fox News in particular, has called the whole thing a lie while they persist in perpetuating the big lie that the election was stolen from Trump. I hope, rather pray, that you are at least willing to listen and understand these hearings before deciding who’s telling the truth, because we can’t continue living with lies and that’s what juries do, they hear the case and decide not only if a crime is committed but who is culpable for committing it. There isn’t a question that an assault on our Capitol occurred where people died. The question is how and why did this happen and those of us who think an insurrection is a treasonous crime need to listen to the facts and act accordingly.

Therefore I truly believe that you as a citizen have an obligation to watch the hearings and follow the findings and then decide whether or not treasonous activities occurred and who should be held accountable for destroying our sacred peaceful transfer of power, otherwise the struggle to maintain our republic will indeed be in jeopardy.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

