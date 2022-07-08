Ulmer: Striving to do better with our independence

Summertime is in full bloom, so here’s the latest report from the wilds of Tschida. From what I can tell this was the 72nd time I’ve celebrated our nation’s independence. I don’t remember much about the 1950 through 1956 celebrations but I’m quite sure they were similar with parades, rodeos and fireworks.

At our house rodeos and parades changed into docks, flip flops, water sports, fishing, campfires, and up until a few years ago fireworks would drown out most other activities. After someone complained the Bureau of Reclamation discovered that shooting fireworks on federal property is illegal so they decided to enforce the law and the Fourth of July out here has been pretty quiet since then.

Since the Fourth is really the only summer holiday, the lake becomes a busy place with hundreds of boats, pontoons, jet skis, and such zooming all over the place churning the entire lake into boat wakes that demand drivers' attention. The new boats that take on ballast so their waves allow surfers to freely ride their four-foot wakes need to be watched because their waves have a tendency to violently rock any craft that gets stuck in their waves.

This year the weather cooperated, the tribe showed up and life on the lake took over. Mostly we drifted through the days or found a great beach with sandy bottoms and a gentle slope. We’d waded out, dunked our self and stood there thinking there sure are a lot worse places to be than here.

When those thoughts hit me I’m always left wondering why am I so lucky, what did I do to deserve being born here and what can I do to make other folks understand that we Americans are lucky to be American?

So I put our flag up in as conspicuous place as I could find and every time I glanced out the window there it was, those beautiful stars and bars. I’m not necessarily proud to be an American just lucky so the flag reminds me that I have an obligation to try and leave this place better off than I found it.

Accomplishing that seems to require that we allow room for each other' we need to stay out of others' private lives, to assure that all humans have civil rights, that each of us is treated equally, that who we marry is really nobody’s business, that big oil and big coal and other greedy corporations need close supervision because the Supreme Court recently poked a big hole in the Environmental Protection Agency that President Nixon started, then the same court decided to further loosen the gap between government and religion by saying taxes can support religious schools and praying on the 50-yard line is OK.

My question is whose prayers are acceptable? Do you think a Muslim walking onto midfield, setting up his prayer rug, and kneeling to the East would go OK? Remember the North Dakota legislators who left the chamber because an Imam said the daily prayer that opens every session? The problem here is that too many Christians think Christianity should be the only religion in America, thus the founders created a strong division between government and religion.

There are many other issues that have recently risen: guns, Jan. 6, Ukraine, Russia, climate change, public education, gas gouging, corporate profits and inflation.

So as I watch the flag waving in front of me I can’t help but wonder about where we the people are going. Will we come to our senses? Will we ever get over the mean-spirited discourse that led us into this milieu or will we have to resort to more craziness before we settle down?

Anyway I’ll continue hoping we can do better with our independence. Here’s hoping you’re with me on that.