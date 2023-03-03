Another high school basketball season is close to passing by and either of my loyal readers might confirm that I’ve attended most of the Braves games. So given that by the time this is published the WDA Tournament will be in full swing I felt the urge to once again say GO BRAVES! By the way, every game I’ve been at has been worth the price of admission.

I don’t know about you but I’m getting a bit worried that too many of our neighbors aren’t paying much attention to what FOX News has done to divide us. The news this week indicates the $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit recently published texts showing that all of FOX’s heavy hitters, Carlson, Hannity, Ingraham, and even Murdoch knew that former President Trump’s claims about a stolen election was a lie but they decided to ignore the truth and perpetuate Trump’s lies because their base, composed of mostly vehement Trump supporters might abandon them.

Boy, talk about faux news at its worst. Amongst many other culture war angst they’ve perpetuated there sure seems to be a solid link to FOX News helping Trump create the infamous Jan. 6 insurrection. You might recall they were also neck deep in the midst of sowing doubt about Russia’s interference with the 2016 presidential election. Never mind that quite a few of the folks involved in the Russia gig ended up in prison or were pardoned by Trump his supporters still believe it’s all been just another "witch hunt."

I’m quite sure that FOX fans think I’m just another libtard and such but I do try to stay informed on politics and to do that one has to understand both sides of any given issue. Both my loyal readers know I’ve been questioning the truth of FOX News’ reporting long before the Dominion case exposed the facts that they were perpetuating lies and they must be quite proud of how they fully convinced their fans that their faux news wasn’t fake.

And, as you might imagine perpetuating lies to millions of their believers is usually called propaganda intended to shade or twist the truth and not a healthy thing for democracy. The problem here seems to be that FOX’s believers don’t believe that they’ve been lied to. As I recall Kelly Ann Conway, President Trump’s chief adviser, told faux followers that there was something called ‘alternate facts’ that had to be examined and not willing to accept the truth FOX’s followers went down that primrose path. Of course those alternate facts didn’t hold up very well when the truth came out. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens to FOX and all their friends once the Dominion case goes to court.

The interesting fact here is that when I brought this issue up to the FOX followers they hadn’t heard anything about FOX being caught doing such a dastardly thing, they seemed somewhat disappointed, but unmoved in their support of faux news.

Naturally their immediate response was that the liberal media lies about everything and can’t be trusted at all indicating that the conservative FOX, OAN and Newsmax always seek the truth. I’ll own up to the fact that both sides are guilty of shading their reporting to fit one side or the other but I will take umbrage to the notion that all of them perpetuate lies like FOX has.

I don’t know about you but I have difficulty forgiving someone who lies to me and it becomes very hard to me to ever trust them again, so I’m a bit taken back when FOX fans stay the course, but then again fans is short for fanatics so all I can do is say what I said and head onto something else.