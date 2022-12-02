Ulmer: Squabbling over holiday season greetings is trivial

After a poll of both my loyal readers unanimously claiming that despite the unrelenting culture wars this time of year we think it should be safe to say “Happy Holidays” ... as opposed to being chastised for saying anything other than “Merry Christmas.”

So it’s a week after Thanksgiving as the year of our Lord 2022 heads to the year of our Lord 2023 and “we the prairie people” who go to work in the dark and come home in the dark are hunkered down for another long winter.

By now folks that decorate their homes for Christmas get serious about the season. Thanks to nice weather last week the outdoor holiday displays have exploded making the rides home beautifully distracting, and yes most of the decorations have something to do with Christmas.

Don’t get me wrong here I’m a certified member of a Christian church so Christmas and Easter have played a major role in forming whoever I am today (almost 73). I don’t remember much about it but I was told Jesus showed up somewhere during my baptism and he’s been there ever since. But at no point in my life did I think that Christianity is the only way to get to God, maybe that’s why they call us protestant. Thus you may consider yourself a Christian but I think it’s a safe bet that your practices may differ from mine, because each of us has to get to God in our own way.

Presently Mother Earth is hosting over 8 billion human souls, each soul with its own destiny and I’m quite sure that no matter what religion they follow their creator cares/loves each one of them. If you have any doubts about what S/He/IT (God’s much easier to say) seems to be in charge go outside and watch the stars for a moment.

You’ll likely experience how much of a flicker we mere mortals have on the destiny of the universe. Even Mother Earth has an ending, don’t know why don’t know when.

I’m always very proud to think that the United States is the melting pot of the world; everyone was welcome because everyone wants to live here.

But that seems to have changed in that too many of our supposed Christian sects seem to be pushing segregation over integration.

It seems too many Christian people think families after surviving a 2,000-mile trek to our border seeking asylum/peace should be left to die there. Reminds me when the Germans from Russia or Norwegians that landed in North Dakota and the locals were worried they’d be replaced and by god they did just that.

How’d that happen you might wonder? It took a bit but we decided it was OK to mingle and we’ve been mingling to the point that we finally got mangled and the next thing you know here we are in the midst of the holiday season squabbling over something as trivial as greeting others with “Happy Holidays” or “Merry Christmas,” or someone who greets you with a fart and a smile, just remember to treat others as you’d like to be treated and may all your holidays be happy ones.