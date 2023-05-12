For the record the ice went out last week and shortly after that fishing boats were seen dragging gear along the shores of Lake Tschida and lake folks got their spring cabin cleaning underway. The general rule of cabin maintenance is "if its working, don’t break it." Therefore the first prayer of most cabin owners occur just before inserting the key into the door "please let everything be OK."

After settling in a bit the next really big prayer arrives just as you take off the well pit cover squeeze through the hole skittle down an 8-foot ladder to a mud bottom to turn on the water. This endeavor involves two prayers "Sure hope the pipes are thawed" coupled with "OK God it’s up to you from here" as you open the valve.

It’s always best to have help during this chore to watch for water leaks because if something does go wrong the inside person can inform the well pit person to shut the water off. Experience has trained this author that a one-man show does not work well because by the time you shuffle out the pit get to the cabin and find leaks, you have to get back to the pit to shut off the water. It's enough time for a leak to create a raft of damage that has been noted on these pages in the past. Anyway, if all goes well the day will end with a clean cabin and a hot shower.

If not well sometimes we have to get water from neighbors for a couple days while we figure out what to do. Since plumbers around the lake are in short supply, most cabin owners eventually learn a lot more about plumbing than they wanted to know, but I digress.

Once the dwelling is in full working order it’s safe to head outside to clean up the yards. Most cabins out here have covered our neighborhood with a nice canopy of trees. Each spring our yards are covered by a thick carpet of leaves that require a day or so of raking and mowing. Still, if you’re lucky you’ll get to do it on a nice sunny day and just enjoy the ride.

Once the yard is cleaned up it’s time to put the lake pump in. Of course putting in the pump is never an easy task because someone has to get wet and muddy. It’s a submersible pump plugged into an electrical box on a pole down by the lake. This breaker box hasn’t been underwater since 2009 when I was able to clean it up myself. Fourteen years later the lake rose around 13 feet overnight (remember that 106-inch snowfall record we almost topped?) and my breaker box was submerged under 3 feet of water. I am presently waiting for Paul, the best electrician in Grant County, to put in a new box so I don’t electrocute anyone.

Finally it’s time to drag out all the land and water toys we have accumulated over the years to make sure they all work. The golf cart has become my main mode of transportation, so once that’s running the rest are just toys to me. It’s somewhat of an embarrassing list: three four-wheelers, a mini motorcycle, a pontoon, electric paddle boat, two fishing boats (one big, one small), two jet skis along with a weird assortment of other powered doohickeys.

In due time it all comes together, just in time to put it all away and head home for the winter. Hope all the stuff you’ve accumulated works when you need it, so far so good for me.