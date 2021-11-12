Ulmer: Sportsmanship tossed to sidelines

Do you think that the recent acrimonious milieu we’ve been drug into will create a better or worse greater common good? It seems to me that our sense of self has smothered our empathy for others and I have to wonder where all this folderol will end up.

I’m not sure if I’ll be around to see what results from the last couple of years of watching the tugs and pulls of our free society. COVID-19 has dominated our social order for about two years now and all of us are quite tired of the experience. Like it or not COVID has poured fuel into the fires of our differences causing each side of the issue to further entrench themselves.

Masks or no masks, vaccination or not, mandates versus rights, hopefully there’s more of us in the middle on these issues praying that a greater good will eventually emerge for all of us.

However, given the intensiveness of this polarization I think we’re all in for quite a struggle before the flames settle into warm ashes. As I watched armed militants take over our capitols, relived the Watts riots while wondering once again about the roots of Black Lives Matter, heard about parents threatening the lives of their school board members, sat stunned while a former president insisted that he was cheated out of reelection, worried about inflation driven by a toxic worldwide virus, and then witnessed both parties in Congress ignore the main task of creating greater common goods because they value their seats more than trying to make things better for us common folks, all I could do is sigh and think how sad all this is.

No matter what side you’re on in any of these issues I think it’s safe to say that none of us have any quick fix solutions. First off most Americans have been raised in competitive environments schools, churches, work, sports, on and on. We like to not only compete but quite often we’ll do all we can to win -- including making sure that others don’t. To say the least, sportsmanship seems to have been tossed to the sidelines.

I’ve always taken umbrage to the folks who insult welfare recipients on food stamps and such. These guys usually say something like, "I’ve worked hard all my life and earned every penny. They should too." "Get a job" (most have at least one) is always spoken by folks who have one and don’t realize they’re lucky. "Go to school get a trade" -- spoken by folks who can afford a loan or have the time. "Why should I pay for assisting them they’re just mooching off the government?"

Well some of us believe that we have a responsibility to care for the less fortunate around us. Instead of accepting the notion that “except for the grace of God there I,” too many of us have been convinced that a welfare programs are a bad things when its actually helping folks who are struggling to help themselves.

I don’t know about you but I wouldn’t have accomplished much in my life without assistance from someone around me. I’ve been involved in a lot of stuff that has involved attempting to create greater goods, from landfills to helping kids survive their troubles, to getting deeply involved in politics, and thanks to those who pitched in or took over I hope our efforts built greater goods that left things better off than I found them. I couldn’t have done any of them without their help.

So as I watch what’s going on in our world I’m left to wonder if the zealots on either side will leave things better or worse. Here’s hoping you’re more interested in creating a greater good as opposed to just worrying about yourself.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

