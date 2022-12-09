Ulmer: Sports, extracurriculars can teach kids discipline

There are times when things I do today bring me back to things I used to do, so let me take you back a bit here.

One of the things we northern prairie folks (tundra dwellers) learned early was that December is usually when winter’s brutal forces drives all of us inside. It all starts when temps only rise to 25 above and we still think it’s kinda nice outside, as long as the wind isn’t blowing. Eventually the polar jet stream collapses and any temperature above zero is welcome.

My great-grandparents homesteaded just outside Hazen and one of the first things they did was make a sod house out of mud and straw blocks. Grandma Cora told us that her job was to keep the horse mixing the mud by trodding through it. Their original windows were made out of some sort of wax paper and their main source of power was horse and people power. Their winters were brutal, the trek to the outhouse had to be miserable and it wasn’t uncommon for folks to warm up bricks or stones then plant them at the foot of their beds to keep their feet warm. And if you wanted running water you had to literally run and get it; survival involved a lot of intense chores.

You gotta admit that comparatively speaking we’re living in a golden age where staying warm gratefully happens with the flip of a switch or a couple of punches on your remote car starter.

Back in the ‘50s and ‘60s the only chores I had to do were things like take out the garbage or mow the lawn; after that I was free to go and I went. Most of us walked to school, not all of us were barefoot but wearing a hat was considered an anti-macho weakness. Of course we all had hair back then and we did all we could to emulate the Beatles including wearing Beatles boots. We spent most of our time just hanging out looking for something to do, especially in the winter.

Oft times we’d look for an open gym and Peanuts (Leo) Stumpf would open up the high school gym on Saturday mornings. We’d all show up just as it opened and spend the rest of the morning playing basketball, lifting weights, wrestling, or whatever. Sometimes the Memorial (city hall) building gym was open and we’d horn ourselves on in to play, and yes there were a few times we snuck into a gym and got caught playing ball. Anyway as I look back I think I’m qualified to call myself a gym rat.

Thanks to a couple grandkids we’ve been spending a lot of gym time watching them play basketball. Both my loyal readers know that I tried to play the game until I was 54 so there may be a tad of vicariousness going on here.

We’ve been tracking these kids' organized sports activities since they were in the third grade (they’re now in 10th and seventh) so it’s really been a treat to watch them develop. Back in my day there were no organized youth leagues and school programs didn’t get underway until we were in seventh grade. Like I said we were pretty much on our own back then.

Today, thanks to a variety of community efforts Mandan has a broad array of kids' activities and facilities for them to develop their skills. So it seems to me that the good old days have moved onto something better for all of us.

It’s my hope that the discipline kids learn in organized sports/extracurricular activities will encourage them to do all they can to leave this place better off than they found it.