Ulmer: Social interaction takes a back seat to academia

If I ever get to the pearly gates and they ask me about 2020, my record indicates it’s been one of the strangest years ever. In the past, social distancing usually involved just staying away from folks that you didn’t really want to be around. Today it’s some sort of weird requirement that is needed to preserve our health … whoa?

The COVID plague started in March, school was cancelled and although our school system did its best to educate kids at home, social distancing turned into isolation for a lot of kids.

One of the best features of our formerly-normal education system is that it involved as much socialization as it did academia. Yes, book learning played a huge part, but take a moment to recall how your classmates affected your ability to grasp the material you were supposed to be learning … like how to get along with others and, yes, there were occasions when I got a well-deserved unsatisfactory.

I ain’t no scholar so being in class with others taught me more about how to survive in society than any of the “Three R's” I was required to tackle. Thus, thanks to my classmates and friends’ willingness to help out I did get thru academia.