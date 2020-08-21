Ulmer: Social interaction takes a back seat to academia

If I ever get to the pearly gates and they ask me about 2020, my record indicates it’s been one of the strangest years ever. In the past, social distancing usually involved just staying away from folks that you didn’t really want to be around. Today it’s some sort of weird requirement that is needed to preserve our health … whoa?
The COVID plague started in March, school was cancelled and although our school system did its best to educate kids at home, social distancing turned into isolation for a lot of kids.
One of the best features of our formerly-normal education system is that it involved as much socialization as it did academia. Yes, book learning played a huge part, but take a moment to recall how your classmates affected your ability to grasp the material you were supposed to be learning … like how to get along with others and, yes, there were occasions when I got a well-deserved unsatisfactory.
I ain’t no scholar so being in class with others taught me more about how to survive in society than any of the “Three R's” I was required to tackle. Thus, thanks to my classmates and friends’ willingness to help out I did get thru academia.
For example, both my loyal readers know that math has never been my forte, but my transcript will show that I did get through every level of math Mandan High School offered. The secret to passing meant that I had to rely on my classmates more than my teachers. For instance, I passed senior math because we had a study group that met at Ant’s house. We’d gather in the evenings and jointly struggle for two or three hours on the next day’s problem. BTW -- the real problem was that none of us knew when Mr. Coats would call us to exhibit our work on the chalkboard and the last thing any of us wanted was him burning our behinds.
So here we are today with this social distance learning where kids are given a computer that individually connects them to their classes. The detail is that there really isn’t a classroom, rather just the kid and the computer … the aforementioned social interaction takes a back seat to academia. I don’t know about you, but I’ve found that not only boring but less than ideal for actually learning something because there are no peers to discuss/interact with, or whatever used to happen inside a regular classroom.
So let’s say you have a grandkid that has health issues which makes him very vulnerable to COVID and after much angst his mother decided to sign him up for the virtual academy rather than expose him to the general school population. BTW -- this was prior to the school board deciding that masks would be required of everyone in school so things might change.
The detail here is that once her son signed up for this computer academy she was told he couldn’t go back to the classroom until next semester … it was a very hard decision for her.
So she checked out the virtual academy and discovered that there isn’t much peer interaction. When she related this to me I had just gotten off a Zoom conference composed of 15 or so conferees. Zoom is like the talking heads you see on TV doing their bit from their living rooms. At first I was a bit leery of this Zoom stuff but it’s really worked great and so here’s a suggestion to our school board.
First, if this is already being done, great! Second, I don’t know how many families decided the virtual route but I’d think that there are a number of students in each grade level … so here’s my suggestion, since the kids are already connected, hold Zoom-type classes for them so they can actually interact. Of course this is coming from an old fashioned college classroom instructor who dropped out of teaching because he didn’t like the impersonal challenge of online instruction, so take it all with a grain, OK?
BTW -- if this idea makes anyone any money, I’m willing to forgo my usual 10% of the take … my best wishes to all our students and school staff, rest assured we appreciate what you do for us.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
