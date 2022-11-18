Ulmer: Snowstorms bring out North Dakota's best

For those of you who haven’t been able to tear yourself away from FOX news election coverage, it snowed here last week and the daytime temperature have dipped into the teens. So we don’t go outside unless we have to, but you might want to change channels every so often.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen snow like this in November. A foot of snow this time of year has been known to linger into March or even April assuring that our winters live up to their reputations as too cold and miserable to go outside. Any bets on when 21 inches will finally subside?

The upsides of snow this time of year is that snow angels are easily made by those who dare, watching kids and dogs pummel through belly deep drifts usually entices the old guy to join them. For the record it takes longer for him to get bundled up than them and by the time he gets out the door they’ve established numerous trails and covered themselves in snow.

Out comes the flying saucer sleds and the dog (a German Shepard) that thinks they’re large Frisbees causing a modicum of consternation that slips away when you realize she likes to carry your sled back up the hill, getting her to drop it occasionally takes more than one command.

It takes a while to carve a good sledding path but once it’s slickered up sledding can get quite exciting especially if you slide too close the neighbor’s boat, canoe, swing set, trees, retaining wall or street. You can really tell when kids are having fun when their endless enthusiasm shifts from "off to full" and it doesn’t take long for the old guy to just get out of their way because he’s doing all he can to just get back up the hill one more time without getting buried in a snow fog by the others.

Anyway the kids rarely stop to rest. If the old guy’s lucky he might make two trips up the hill before he’s gotta call it a day. On a good run he’ll miss the obstacles but still get smothered in snow, so his breaks are a lot longer than the kids'.

It’s during these breaks that the cold begins to seep in, thus over the years most locals have learned that the last thing you want to is to stand around outside in the cold, even if you’re bundled up. The trick is to keep moving or get inside.

Once the storm left its 21 inches it was time to plow our way out of the driveway and the task was much more work than the previous sledding adventure. The drifts were 4 feet deep in spots causing snow blowers to bog down forcing the operator wrestle it through drifts. Public works did all they could to open up the streets and the ensuing embankments made the streets into tunnels, more than likely they’ll have the streets dressed up by the time this is published -- thanks.

I would be remiss not to mention that it’s snowstorms like this that bring out our best as it seems that everyone is willing to lend a hand to someone in need.

Anyway we’ve survived the second snowmageddon of 2022 and like I said earlier most likely this snow will probably dissipate right before we get the first spring blizzard of 2023. So about all we can do is complain about the weather that I finished talking about in the first paragraph. Here’s hoping you and yours stay warm.