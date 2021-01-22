Ulmer: Smothering facts in misinformation

Dystopia - Webster says it’s an imagined state or society in which there is great suffering, injustice and fear. Typically one that is totalitarian or post-apocalyptic similar to the novels Brave New World, 1984 and The Hunger Games. A world ruled by terrorist enclaves similar to the Taliban, Al Qaeda, ISIS, Proud Boys, Aryan Nations, KKK, The Patriot Front, Nazis, fascists, Qanon presently fit my imaginings of a dystopia.
OK so all the 2020 political folderol has passed, Trump begrudgingly headed back to Florida, Biden moved into the White House, and hopefully America is once again in the midst of recovering what it’s done to itself. Actually I’m really not sure if we’re recovering or just taking another deep breath while we wait for the next crisis to sweep us off our feet.
The information age we’re in has exponentially multiplied the available distractions to the point that very few folks can tell truth from fiction/wishful thinking. Facts have always been fickle because they require a bit more effort to affirm than most of us over-informed citizens are willing to put forth. This is especially the case when facts get smothered in misinformation.
The result is that we make conclusions based on whatever information source we attend to and today many of those sources' agendas have burst through the guardrails of decency in their effort to get more followers/believers. This is accomplished in a variety of ways but more often than not this inculcation involves consistently repeating lies until their followers believe it’s the truth.
As well most of the disinformation arenas glom onto folks who are lost or feeling left behind and looking for something to believe in and false/outlandish conspiracy theories leave them thinking that creating a dystopia will fix everything.
As you may recall Hitler created a dystopia because among other things his people were smothered from the effects of losing World War I then crippled by a worldwide depression that ripened Germany for a nationalist leader. As you may recall Hitler convinced his followers that the Aryan race (white, blond hair, blue-eyed) were genetically predisposed to rule the world and the only way to get there involved eradicating or enslaving all of the inferior races. It might be good to note that most of these modern groups call themselves patriots (so do the Taliban, ISIS, Nazis) in their efforts to save us from ourselves. Probably one of the best examples of these folks would be the people who believed the recent election was rigged. They also knew, those who checked, that their candidate lied to them in order to provoke them to assault our Capitol. There is little doubt that our 45th president’s departure became a dystopia-filled outrage with his lies that led his followers to become insurrectionists.
So the question to ask ourselves here is who are these insurgents/insurrectionists, what do they want, and despite the facts what led them to think that the election was stolen/rigged and thus justified their terrorist behavior? The answer is they were incited to do what they did by the lies of their beloved leader.
As you should know by now, our 45th president has a proven record of over 60,000 lies/falsehoods, called any atrocity he was caught doing a hoax, ignored the COVID outbreak, filed over 60 frivolous election fraud lawsuits that were summarily dismissed for lack of proof. He told his followers months before the election that if he lost the election, it had to be rigged against him and then created a mob to interfere with the counting of electoral votes by sieging the Capitol, which resulted in five deaths. The reality check here is that President Trump created and led his people into a dangerous dystopia and now all you and I can do is hope we can recover from his and his sycophants malicious behavior.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.