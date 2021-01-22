Ulmer: Smothering facts in misinformation

As you may recall Hitler created a dystopia because among other things his people were smothered from the effects of losing World War I then crippled by a worldwide depression that ripened Germany for a nationalist leader. As you may recall Hitler convinced his followers that the Aryan race (white, blond hair, blue-eyed) were genetically predisposed to rule the world and the only way to get there involved eradicating or enslaving all of the inferior races. It might be good to note that most of these modern groups call themselves patriots (so do the Taliban, ISIS, Nazis) in their efforts to save us from ourselves. Probably one of the best examples of these folks would be the people who believed the recent election was rigged. They also knew, those who checked, that their candidate lied to them in order to provoke them to assault our Capitol. There is little doubt that our 45th president’s departure became a dystopia-filled outrage with his lies that led his followers to become insurrectionists.