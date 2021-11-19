Ulmer: Sharing the wilds of Lake Tschida's bounty with beavers

I’m quite sure both my loyal readers are wondering how we hopefully wrapped up our beaver invasion, so here goes.

For those of you who have no idea what you missed, 2021 in the wilds of Tschida will go down as the year the beavers tried to take over our bay.

Our bay is surrounded by trees, shrubs, bushes and other fauna that beavers survive on. Beavers prefer live trees over dead ones unless there’s a dead one that might serve as some sort of support for their home. Beavers are mostly nocturnal so the only times they expose themselves is shortly before dusk or dawn as they head home for the day. It’s quite rare to see a beaver during the day.

The notion that beavers are busy is an understatement. In our case beavers like to build their homes by stuffing their booty under our pontoons. This started in early spring when there were 10 pontoons parked in our bay.

Jerry and Shirley’s pontoon was under constant assault because it was parked close to the beaver’s bounty. After removing a number of beaver nests from under their pontoon they decided to park it at the mouth of the bay, which made the beavers move to Ron’s pontoon that was parked next to Bair’s pontoon which was parked next to our pontoon.

So Ron’s kids cleaned up their mess and wouldn’t you know their pontoon has what are called sea legs that drop down beneath and lift the pontoon out of the water.

It didn’t take too long before the beavers moved under Bair’s pontoon, and since they were gone for a few weeks they pretty much completed their hovel and moved in.

By the way, beavers like to build their nests under a pontoon because the floor of the pontoon provides them a ready-made roof. The exterior of their hovel looks like hurricane remnants were randomly jammed under the pontoons from stem to stern with all sorts of trees and shrubs.

Ron and Skip’s curiosity caused them to take a mutual look under Bair’s when they heard beavers munching away on their home as the sound of rapid tikity-tikity-tikity-tikity emerged. After their report we decided that once a beaver settles into its hovel it eats it.

So when we moved the pontoons we literally tore the roof off the hovel and you could see how intricate it was. Beavers literally weave a comfortable nest inside a random mess of branches that somehow support it all.

So we grabbed a sharp-pointed anchor and rope then tugged with our hands and a four-wheeler to tug Bair’s nest onto the shore piece by piece. Then the beavers moved under our pontoon and the bay hunters decided to engage. I’ll spare their identities and just say that four hunters thought they shot four or five beavers and as it turned out they probably missed them all.

As usual we were the last to pull our pontoon out of the bay which limited the beaver’s access to just ours so they really stuffed their home into it. By the time this happened we had removed five beaver huts from under ours and this was the sixth hovel and it was not only huge but strung into a deeper unreachable section of our bay. So we had to remove this monster or it would become a huge snag after the lake rises. The anchor worked but it slipped too much so Dale set up his welder and created an off market grappling hook that worked better.

We spent three afternoons pulling the mess out of the bay. Each effort was so arduous that we quit after a few hours and came back the next day. We finally got the mess on shore which created a water logged pile of branches 8 feet high and around 25 feet in diameter. We waited a couple days, poured an absurd amount of gas over the pile and watched the pile burn for eight hours. Hopefully we have now shared enough of our bounty with the beavers and they take the hint at our displeasure with them.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

