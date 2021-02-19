Ulmer: Senators choose politics over principle

As predicted my recent lecture, principle versus politics had no effect whatsoever on Senator Hoeven or Senator Cramer’s vote on impeaching Donald Trump. Both my loyal readers should recall that I had great hopes that our senators would come down on the side of principle but once again both of them have escaped the honor of being profiles in courage by choosing politics over principle.

I know both of these guys. I met Hoeven when Gov. Sinner appointed him to run the Bank of North Dakota. At one point John thought he’d run for governor as a Democrat but rumor has it that his dad convinced him that he was a Republican. I’ve worked with John when he was governor and senator; he’s a nice guy who sticks with the party line.

Cramer and I go back to times before John was a known quantity. Governor Schafer appointed Kevin to head of North Dakota Tourism Department where he did a good job helping us get Fort Lincoln underway and then he was appointed public service commissioner and eventually elevated himself to where he is today.