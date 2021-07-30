Ulmer: Sad state of affairs allows COVID to continue

Then Jonas Salk invented a vaccine for polio that was distributed through our school systems and today polio has been wiped out. How about all the other vaccines? Remember smallpox wiped out the Mandans along with millions of others around the world until a vaccine came through to eliminate smallpox from the face of the earth. Measles and tuberculosis were horrible scourges that vaccines wiped out.

These miracles along with a host of other vaccines have been so effective in wiping out major diseases that we the people think it’s a good idea to require all kids attending public school be vaccinated for a fairly broad spectrum of diseases.

So here we are today struggling to convince folks that they must get vaccinated against COVID-19 after 600,000 deaths. It’s a sad state of affairs that is presently helping COVID continue its spawn. Why?

Because sometimes people get led astray and don’t know that they don’t know but they think they do, or something like that. I’m hoping I’m not the only one who has this experience so I’ll ask.

Have you ever found that your solid grasp of what you thought was a fact infuriated you when once you had to accept it as a fallacy? If not you should get into politics, but I digress again.