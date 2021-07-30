Ulmer: Sad state of affairs allows COVID to continue

We have now suffered through five days in a row of 100 degrees above zero. Both my loyal readers know that it’s last Friday that hit 90 and the forecast indicates that temps will only go up into the foreseeable future. To top things off, the air is foggy due to smoke from forest fires. Going outside is not a pleasant experience even around the shores of Lake Tschida. The options have boiled down to stay air conditioned inside or find a shady breeze-filled spot and hope you don’t sweat too much because I’m evidently one of those fat guys that sweat a lot.
One of the downsides of this type of heat is that you can only take off so many clothes before getting arrested. That might be one of the few upsides of winter where you can just put more stuff on to stay warm.
So much for the weather, let’s get onto something more serious like science stuff. I took a number of science courses but no one including me has ever considered me a scientist. But the little I know about science says that the scientific method has served mankind quite well because it sorts facts from fiction. Science has led us into a golden age of technology responsible for creating all sorts of scientific wonders and imaginings that seemed impossible by previous generations (cell phones, internet, moon landings, etc.).
Did you know anyone who had polio? It was quite common back in the '50s and '60s. I must have known at least a dozen people affected with this horribly crippling disease that required a variety of awkward steel braces, crutches, wheelchairs, and iron lungs. It was an ugly thing.
Then Jonas Salk invented a vaccine for polio that was distributed through our school systems and today polio has been wiped out. How about all the other vaccines? Remember smallpox wiped out the Mandans along with millions of others around the world until a vaccine came through to eliminate smallpox from the face of the earth. Measles and tuberculosis were horrible scourges that vaccines wiped out.
These miracles along with a host of other vaccines have been so effective in wiping out major diseases that we the people think it’s a good idea to require all kids attending public school be vaccinated for a fairly broad spectrum of diseases.
So here we are today struggling to convince folks that they must get vaccinated against COVID-19 after 600,000 deaths. It’s a sad state of affairs that is presently helping COVID continue its spawn. Why?
Because sometimes people get led astray and don’t know that they don’t know but they think they do, or something like that. I’m hoping I’m not the only one who has this experience so I’ll ask.
Have you ever found that your solid grasp of what you thought was a fact infuriated you when once you had to accept it as a fallacy? If not you should get into politics, but I digress again.
Science says the facts are that 99.5% of recent COVID deaths are people who are unvaccinated. Hospitals in unvaccinated areas are filling up, and those of us who have obeyed the science of COVID are really getting tired of those who think it’s OK to refuse being vaccinated and thereby increasing the spread for the rest of us. Enough already!
I’m not sure if these folks go to church but I gotta wonder what they do there because it seems that the Golden Rule is being ignored: ’treat others as you want to be treated.’ Feel free to disagree but I’ve always thought that this indicated that we will be judged not for what we do for ourselves rather our judgment will be based on what we do for those around us. Get vaccinated and stay cool.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.