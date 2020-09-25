Ulmer: Rights have responsibilities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I get kinda miffed at folks who think this wear a mask thing is some sort of violation of their rights. Those of us who have studied all the rights we Americans are entitled to seem to recall that those rights only extend to the end of who you are. You have a right to be stupid, but you have no right to impose your stupidity on those around you, i.e. when you don’t wear a mask you are affecting those around you.

One more time, my rights don’t allow me to interfere with your rights, thus I may say and do all sorts of stupid stuff as long as it doesn’t affect you and like I said if you ain’t wearing a mask in public, you affect me, which means that the rights you think you have don’t exist because your behavior risks the lives of others. Rights have responsibilities.

Okay in case you still don’t get it and think that the government encouraging/mandating that you wear a mask violates your rights, let’s look at a few government mandates.

I don’t know why since it only hurts whomever commits the act but it’s against the law (mandated) to be naked in public. If you want to test this try walking naked through Walmart. I think the charge would be something called indecent exposure.