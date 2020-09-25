Ulmer: Rights have responsibilities

I get kinda miffed at folks who think this wear a mask thing is some sort of violation of their rights. Those of us who have studied all the rights we Americans are entitled to seem to recall that those rights only extend to the end of who you are. You have a right to be stupid, but you have no right to impose your stupidity on those around you, i.e. when you don’t wear a mask you are affecting those around you.
One more time, my rights don’t allow me to interfere with your rights, thus I may say and do all sorts of stupid stuff as long as it doesn’t affect you and like I said if you ain’t wearing a mask in public, you affect me, which means that the rights you think you have don’t exist because your behavior risks the lives of others. Rights have responsibilities.
Okay in case you still don’t get it and think that the government encouraging/mandating that you wear a mask violates your rights, let’s look at a few government mandates.
I don’t know why since it only hurts whomever commits the act but it’s against the law (mandated) to be naked in public. If you want to test this try walking naked through Walmart. I think the charge would be something called indecent exposure.
It took a few centuries, but we the people have decided that dumping our waste in the streets created a health hazard so we mandated that streets had to have curbs and gutters. Eventually they must have decided that it would be healthier for everyone to be hooked up to something more sanitary. The bottom line is that health issues became mandates.
Remember polio, small pox, and what miracle those vaccines were? Before the vaccines our public health expert mandates made life safer for all of us: think infestations, environmental protections. Each of the health mandates are based on the best science of the times and none were easy to implement. I recall attending graduate school in Missoula. Mt. Missoula sits in the bottom of a prehistoric lake which creates winter weather inversions trapping fireplace chimney smoke along the bottom of the lake where everyone lives. The smoke was so bad you couldn’t go outside, but the locals felt that wood was not only cheap but renewable. The health issues finally got so bad that they outlawed wood burning fireplaces. Most locals howled, but today they don’t have a smoke problem.
Contrary to the anti-mask COVID conspiracy types, our health experts aren’t trying to take over the world or influence an election. They are not a bunch of conspiracy nuts in the back room; they are professionals who know more about healthy living than any stable genius I’ve ever met.
I have to wonder how many of the anti-maskers are the ones who think mandating you purchase health insurance violated your right to impose your healthcare costs on those with health insurance.
So let’s return to reality here and look at a few facts. North Dakota’s per capita COVID count indicates that we have been the number one hot spot for the past few weeks and the highest numbers have been in Morton and Burleigh counties.
So after significant analysis our local COVID task force decided to ask our city and county commissions to impose a mask mandate and they were turned down because a few folks spoke against being forced to care about someone else’s right to live free of fear while in public.
All the experts have told us that masks not only work, they are our only defense against the virus. But there is a significant number of folks who don’t believe them and our local leaders are listening more to them than the experts.
So don’t tell me that wearing a mask violates your rights because your rights end with you and not wearing a mask violates my rights because you’re imposing your rights on me.
It’s time for us to let our leaders know that they are being led by the wrong crowd. Like I said, they’re being led, and it appears that none of them have the courage to lead. Wear a mask.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
