Ulmer: Reporting from the wilds of Lake Tschida

First weekend of summer report.

The hen turkey nesting under our deck for the last four weeks is still sitting on its nest. She’s put herself right under the main entrance to our cabin where the traffic can be quite intense at times. We first discovered her when I was mowing with our rider and it poked its nose under the deck less than a foot from her nest. She spooked and ran around the cabin three times before returning to her nest where she has been ever since.

I’ve been quite worried about her survival and check on her every day, and although neighbors say they have seen her out and about, I’ve never seen her leave her nest. She’s been harassed by an occasional dog, the entire neighborhood has taken a moment to see her oft times getting way too close for my comfort, but all that time she hasn’t moved.

There have been times when I’ve wondered if she died because she hasn’t moved but if I watch long enough I can see her blink. The other day I caught her standing up revealing a number of eggs so evidently things are still underway. According to Google the gestation period for turkeys is somewhere around 28 days and that would mean we’re quite close to the next stage.

My hope there is that she waits until after this weekend when everyone and their dogs leave because I would imagine the chaos for momma turkey will be high without having to deal with people problems.

As you might imagine the first weekend of summer changes the environment in the wilds of Lake Tschida. The majority of cabin owners close up their cabins in September and don’t return until Memorial Day. Therefore the first thing to go out here is the silence as the constant sound of mowers, weed whackers, boats, dogs, kids giggling drown it out.

The upside for those of us who live here is that they all go home once the weekends pass allowing some semblance of peace to return. In our case opening weekend we had nine guests and three dogs. Preparations for this required a lot of fairy work (work that no one sees until it doesn’t get done).

Our bunkhouse is used for storage during the off season so we had to empty it and clean it up before it could once again be occupied; this took a couple hours. In order to feed this crew we had to re-stock the fridges and shelves meaning we almost had to remortgage the house. Then there was the gas needed to get all the water toys back in the water and that pretty much depleted whatever resources were left, leaving us to wonder if we should sell the house in town so we can get through the summer. All that inflation stuff has had made us wonder what we need to cut back on, but so far it hasn’t affected the price of beer so it looks like we will be safe for a while.

Our guests for the weekend took the pontoon out for the day and tried a bit of fishing but they were unsuccessful in catching anything worth bringing home. We don’t fish much unless the neighborhood reports indicate they're biting. So far the reports are pretty sparse so we’ll get back to you on that later.

So that’s this year’s report on the first weekend of summer. If all goes as good as this one it will be another great summer out here in the wilds of Lake Tschida. Here’s hoping your summer goes your way.

P.S. A dog spooked the turkey off her nest and we counted 16 eggs before she finally returned. The hatch ought to be interesting.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

