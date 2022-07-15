Ulmer: Report on the recent happenings in the wilds of Tschida

As I watch my kids raise their kids, it’s hard to believe how intense their schedules are. All the parents work and their kids seem to have some sort of daily activity that fills their days from dawn to dusk and then some. Traveling soccer, basketball, baseball, volleyball, and camps and practice make it hard for me to keep up, so I just pick up when I can.

From what I recall during that stage of my life, naps were rare, road trips were common, sometimes keeping up became a chore but left me with all sorts of fond memories and it all passed by too fast. Sport grandparenting has replaced my sport parenting days, and both my loyal readers know that if given the opportunity I would have skipped that parenting thing and gone right into grandparenting, but I digress.

Anyway here I am in the heart of the Heart River valley all by myself and doing what most retirees end up doing, we do nothing all day and usually aren’t done by bedtime. For those who are geographically challenged the Heart River begins somewhere west of Dickinson and ends south of Mandan. I happen to have two homes along its channel, one in Mandan and one on Lake Tschida, so the Heart has become quite dear to my heart, no pun intended.

It’s been a wet July this year which my culture warrior group all seem to agree this is much better than the droughts we’ve had for the past few years. The wilds of Tschida have experienced nightly thunderstorms for the past few weeks. Some of those like last night's are real boomers, especially when they arrive in the wee hours of morning.

Last night a boomer arrived around 3:30 a.m., its thunder was followed by golf ball hail stones that sounded like rocks bouncing off walls and windows and vehicles and a whole bunch of other stuff that got machine gunned by ice cubes; it was loud!

The thunder never stopped, it was a constant roar of booms and loud crackles. The lightning was so intense I felt like I was gazing into a blinding strobe light. After leaving what looked like a golf ball driving range covered in hail stones the hail dissipated into rain. But the lightning and thunder just roared on and on, and there wasn’t any question that some folks down the road from us were really getting hammered because we were out of its main path.

Of course everyone around the bay reported their whereabouts during the storm and it seems that most of them got up to watch the whole thing because all of our stories were the same when it came to staring into an intense strobe light.

The lake is full and last July we were busy putting docks and boats further out into the lake. This year we’re busy moving all that stuff further up the banks around the bay. There are no beaches on the lake, while last year as long as I didn’t get caught I drove my four-wheeler along miles of beaches. This year we know of three accessible beaches but I can’t tell you about them because I’ve promised the locals that I wouldn’t.

Anyway the water’s rising, the cottonwoods have released their cotton, fish are jumping and life is good out here in the wilds of Tschida. Hope it’s good where you are too.