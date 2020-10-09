Ulmer: Repealing ACA doesn't improve health care

Our present governor, attorney general, insurance commissioner, along with a large majority of legislators favor repealing "Obamacare" (ACA - Affordable Care Act). Our attorney general has made North Dakota one of the prime movers in the case that’s about to be heard in the Supreme Court stating that they think "Obamacare" is unconstitutional.

It won’t surprise either of my loyal readers when I say I don’t think our leaders have a clue that they are involved in removing all sorts of consumer protections as well as removing affordable health insurance for over 20,000 North Dakotans.

Both my loyal readers know that I firmly believe that our health care (actually we have an illness care system) is a vulnerable purchase because when you or someone you love gets sick you will give all you have to save them or yourself. Thus you and I should not have to declare bankruptcy or have someone hold a bake sale when we get sick. "Obamacare" was a great start on reforming our health care system and here are just a few things that we’ll lose if our leaders get their way in court.