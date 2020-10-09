Ulmer: Repealing ACA doesn't improve health care

Our present governor, attorney general, insurance commissioner, along with a large majority of legislators favor repealing "Obamacare" (ACA - Affordable Care Act). Our attorney general has made North Dakota one of the prime movers in the case that’s about to be heard in the Supreme Court stating that they think "Obamacare" is unconstitutional.
It won’t surprise either of my loyal readers when I say I don’t think our leaders have a clue that they are involved in removing all sorts of consumer protections as well as removing affordable health insurance for over 20,000 North Dakotans.
Both my loyal readers know that I firmly believe that our health care (actually we have an illness care system) is a vulnerable purchase because when you or someone you love gets sick you will give all you have to save them or yourself. Thus you and I should not have to declare bankruptcy or have someone hold a bake sale when we get sick. "Obamacare" was a great start on reforming our health care system and here are just a few things that we’ll lose if our leaders get their way in court.
- Insurers have to cover kids on their health plans up to age 26 (which covers a large portion of the uninsured).
- Insurers have to spend 80% of their premium dollars on health care and if they don’t they have to refund the difference to policy holders.
- Insurers cannot have lifetime limits on their policies. Companies used to have $1,000,000 lifetime limits and once these lifetime maximums were reached the person became uninsurable or was shifted into a high risk pools with unaffordable premiums.
- Insurers cannot rate people based on pre-existing conditions. In the past insurers could rate you based on whatever illnesses, gender, risky behavior, you may have had making premiums unaffordable and sick folks uninsurable. Under the ACA insurers can only set their premium rates based on your age and tobacco use. The talk of saving pre-existing coverage by repealing the ACA is ludicrous as insurers will quickly revert to rating the cost of your coverage on your health status.
- Insurers cannot cancel your policy when you get sick like they used to. It’s called guaranteed renewability.
- Up until the recent tax cut all individuals were required to have insurance. The tax cut bill removed the individual mandate. The individual mandate was a huge part of the ACA’s goal to make sure everyone had health insurance and that requirement no longer exists nor do many of the taxes used to fund the ACA's subsidizing folks who can’t afford insurance. This move was a major blow to the ACA.
- Since we were required to be insured the question was how is that defined and the answer is that all plans had to include 10 essential benefits including preventative and wellness, maternity and newborn care, mental and behavioral health, services and devices to help patients recuperate, lab tests, pediatric dental and vision, prescription drugs, outpatient care, emergency room services, hospital services. Prior to the ACA many plans either didn’t cover these benefits or they had limits on how much they’d pay per benefit (for instance a $5,000 lifetime limit on mental health care).
- The ACA saved the private insurance industry by creating health insurance exchanges that gave all of us a central point to purchase plans. Repealing the ACA will likely jeopardize the future of private insurance because it would be much simpler and cheaper to provide Medicare for All than to continue perpetuating the competition that is required under the ACA.
By now you should understand that this political repealing doesn’t help make our health care system better and I know "Obamacare" isn’t perfect but it has been a great start for 20,000,000 newly insured Americans and if we can get the politics out of it we can improve what we have now. Our leaders are in the process of tossing the baby out with the bath water.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
