Had my quarterly secret meeting with my secret group at a secret place and since it’s a secret I can’t tell you much about that … so let’s see what appears from here.

Since there’s been much ado about balloons lately I thought you might be interested in hearing about the balloons in my life. By the way, like you I do have an opinion about them foreigners flying over us with their contraptions and all I can say about that is “QUIT THAT!”

Off to the balloons in my life. I’ll start back in the 1980s when I was campaigning for a seat in the Legislature. In those days it wasn’t uncommon for candidates to knock on every door in their district. District 34, Mandan, had somewhere past 4,000 doors that I knocked on. For those of you who rarely get outside, Mandan has a lot of hills and valleys; it usually took me about 10 weeks to complete.

Most voters know that anyone interested being elected to public office has to get their name out there somehow. Thanks to my campaign donors and unbeknownst to them I ordered six balloons that inflated to almost 6 feet in diameter; they were huge. Along with the balloons I purchased a huge tank of helium.

I’d inflate a balloon and tie about 100 feet of rope to it. I attached these 2 by 2 letters spaced out that read “U L M E R” and headed out to whatever precinct I was working that day and let ‘er go. You could see this thing for quite a ways because I had to find some sort of clearing to launch it. People would come out of nowhere wondering what was going on.

One day the press showed up and wanted to do a story on it and since this was back in the Fairness in Media Act that Reagan snuffed out I had to inform them that they couldn’t give me any free advertising, they took a picture anyway and sent it to me later, unpublished.

I hung one from the roof on a building that used to be a grocery store on Main Street behind Ski’s Liquor. It was that day that I learned not to fly these things in winds over 15 mph. It seems a down draft made it snag the exhaust on a semi cruising past and I heard the balloon came off shortly before New Salem.

Late in this campaign I had to attend one of those rubber chicken events so I wore my suit during my door to door chore. Of course I ran late, dang constituents wanted to talk about a few things, so I needed to stash the balloon at our headquarters. The entrance was a 3-foot door and there I was trying to stuffing a 6-foot balloon through it -- BOOM! This is where I discovered that balloons are filled with talcum powder to keep them from sticking together. Yup I was covered in talcum powder suit and all and of course a tad later to the event that I was already late for.

So when they finally blew up the Chinese balloon most folks figured the white smoke that came was from the missile explosion. But given my experience I had to conclude that it was more likely a huge puff of talcum powder.

I know now that the FAA doesn’t want us launching balloons and such but there’s something special about watching a helium balloon drift into the air. I’ve often used them to say goodbye to old friends as they drift into the heavens, so the last thing I want to worry about is one of them spying on me.