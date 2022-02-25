Ulmer: Reflections on the angels all around us

Eunice Modin recently died and although most folks never heard of her she left a mark on those who got the privilege to be touched by her.

Having reached the age where the days behind me far exceed the days ahead of me, mortality gets closer to reality. This point was driven home last week after I attended three funerals. Both my loyal readers know I’m not one of those guys who hang out at funerals and weddings for the free lunches. Rather, attending a funeral is my way of saying how grateful I was to have them in my life.

I’m not sure but I think most of us hope to quietly pass away in our sleep, nestled into our own bed because none of us are interested in a long painful struggle into that dark night.

Anyway somewhere during 2013 after having a feeding tube implanted in her tummy, Mom ended up in a nursing home. As you can imagine the feeding tube was a big thing for Mom but the reality was once she figured out how to do it herself (which took quite a while) it became no big deal for the rest of us.

Mom wanted to come home so hoping to find other alternatives her kids and grandkids did all we could to accommodate her, we moved her into our homes but it wasn’t her home so we moved her back and cared for her there. All this time we had heard about live-ins and we wondered how to get one of those. Mom had a couple friends (Corliss Mushik and Ange Toman) that had a live-in before they passed on and that sounded like a good idea, so we started hunting for someone.

Some friends heard we were looking for help and then it seemed like out of nowhere we met Eunice and immediately hired her. Eunice moved into Mom’s basement and settled in.

Mom was used to having us around and she wasn’t quite sure about Eunice moving in with her but in due time they both figured out how to get along. Amongst other things Eunice was formerly involved in a ministry, substitute teacher and in addition to her elder care career she played piano.

From what I can tell Eunice spent most of her life literally caring for others in their home which always made me wonder if she ever really had a home of her own and I can’t say much more than this woman really did dedicate her life to the service of others.

Eunice took care of mom from 2013 to 2016; she told my sister that her tour with us was the longest she’d engaged in. Once Mom passed it was not easy to say goodbye to Eunice but she had to get onto her next adventure of caring for others.

Anyway there isn’t any question in our minds that this woman should be able to breeze through those pearly gates and if God’s looking for any recommendations she’s sure got ours.

As Eunice quietly pursued her career she became a prime example of a good and faithful servant. Thanks Eunice, hope you enjoy your angel wings as much up there as you did while you were here.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

