Ulmer: Reflecting on a treasure trove of fond memories

According to a treasure trove of fond memories that flooded my soul on Dec. 28 my dad entered the second century of his existence. Yup, I checked with my siblings and it took a while for them to do the math but they finally agreed that Dad would have been 100 years old this year. Being their big brother they should have learned to agree with me at a very early age, and for the record there were a few times when I may have led both of them down the wrong road. All I can say about that is I wasn’t sure where I was going either, but since we shared the same bathroom, bedroom, and we somehow got to wherever we are.

I’m not sure how you feel about your dad but mine was indeed my best friend. Let’s start on a homestead in Hazen, North Dakota, 1922; three days after Christmas out in the middle of nowhere Leland Ulmer came along. His dad was a widowed electrician with two young children, Walt and Bernice. Back in those days electricians ran the local power plant. He’d stroke it up in the morning and shut it off in the evenings and they were usually called Boss. It wasn’t unusual for locals to inquire, “Hey Boss when you gonna shut the power down tonight?” Anyway that’s how my grandpa Boss got his name or more likely it was much easier to say than Emmanuel. He was always Grandpa Boss to me, but I digress.

When I was a kid back in the 1950s me and Grandpa Boss and Dad did a lot of fishing. Sometimes we shore fished the mouth of the Heart or the mouth of Square Butte Creek. I remember using bamboo poles with thick black line, a weight, hook, and bobber and snagging huge carp, gar (the skinny pike with the really nasty teeth), suckers, ling, sturgeon, buffalo (the fish), shiners, saugers, northern pike, and whatever else drifted by in the currents … wonderful memories that only the three of us shared.

Dad’s youth was spent between the homestead and Hazen and one of the few recollections he shared was him and Cousin Jimmy having to stomp tumbleweeds into cattle feed. The adults would round them up and stuff them in a big feed box and the kids were assigned stomp down the loads. Dad said the ones with needles really hurt until you figured out what they looked like and how to stomp better.

Dad was 20 in 1942 and trying to get into the Marines where he was rejected because he was color blind so he went into the Army where after enough scotches he would tell me about how he won World War II all by himself, but I digress again.

In 1950 Dad’s plans were interrupted when I came along. He was in law school and mom hated her job in a dentist office so to make her happy he got her pregnant otherwise I probably wouldn’t be here at all.

So here I am 73 years later and although Dad left my side when I was 48, he still occupies my heart and soul. And here’s the kicker to all this, Dad always said, “You know son it’s the first 100 years that are the hardest.” So hey Dad wherever you are I hope you’re enjoying the ride because I’ve sure enjoyed riding along with you. Here’s hoping you’re as happy about the folks who made you as I am about those who made me.