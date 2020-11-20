Ulmer: Reflecting on a simpler time

Our other outside world connection was AM radio; FM didn’t become available until we were teenagers. Our choices were limited to 550 KFYR and 1270 KBOM. On a good evening we could get KOMA out of Oklahoma but that depended on what type of radio you had and how far out in the country you were. At some point transistor radios came along so we could carry it in our pocket, but the reception depended on the obstacles between your radio and the radio station as well as how long your battery would last.

Telephones were different then too; most folks had party lines because private lines were too expensive. Party lines were kinda similar to Zoom where a whole bunch of people could be on the line at the same time. The problem was that most folks frowned upon someone else listening into their private chats. Sometimes folks could tell if someone else was listening in and they’d resent the intrusion and request their removal.

We had a private line with three corded phones in the house, so listening in was easy but still considered an intrusion, especially if we were upstairs trying to have one of those secret calls that might involve creating trouble and such. Privacy back then was dependent on how long your phone cord was.