Ulmer: Reflecting on 52 years of marriage

It’s probably safe to say that everyone has a date that left a permanent mark on their lives; mine happened Oct. 24, 1970, when I married Renee. She was 18 and I was 20 years old and with numerous reasons our wedding party didn’t give us much chance to survive the first year of our marriage.

Today we have now survived 52 years of marriage and although we haven’t seen much of our wedding party since, those who are still around have to be amazed because Renee and I sure are.

Like all married folks our relationship has had all sorts of challenges. Ours started out with a pregnancy that delivered us a son, Sean, who arrived four months after our wedding ceremony. Sean arrived in February and suffered from undeveloped lungs.

Sean was never allowed to leave the incubator and neither of us was allowed to touch him so all we could do is watch him convulse in his incubator. The poor guy couldn’t catch a breath and 27 hours later he sadly passed away. As you can imagine our relationship was filled with stress. On top of this I was working full time and a full-time student. Eventually both of us ended up working at the state hospital in Jamestown and at one point we separated only to decide that wasn’t a good idea either. Once I completed school we bought a 1961 Volkswagen van converted it into a cheap camper and left for parts unknown. We lived in it and traveled for a year, ending high up in the mountains of Colorado. We both got jobs and settled there until Renee became pregnant again. We decided to move back home to raise our family. Melissa came along and our lectures on parenting became more realistic as she taught us more about parenting than we ever knew.

Five years later Ben showed up and we noted that some children have two speeds, “off and full.” He was a handful and both my loyal readers know that today I somehow became an assistant in his carpentry career.

I should say here it’s taken a while for me to get used to taking his orders.

Shortly after Ben’s arrival we decided that it would be a good idea for me to get a master’s degree, so we moved to Missoula where I attended the University of Montana.

In our second year there Abe decided to show up. So we moved to Montana with two kids and moved back home with three.

By the way, it didn’t take long for us to discover that two kids were easy to care for, but three made us think that any number after three children wouldn’t make any difference with the ensuing chaos.

So here we are some 50 odd years later and the kids have not only grown up, but they’ve also made us grandparents and to top it off one of our grandkids is about to turn us into great-grandparents.

Looking back at over 50 years of our lives is not an easy task. Like all couples we’ve had our struggles and challenges but at no point have we decided that it would be best for us to separate, rather Renee and I have grown to the point where we’ve become one.

For us life has been a wonder-filled gift that has caused us to do a lot of wondering and the key term here is “us.”

And here we are in what’s called our golden years, we’re both retired and quite grateful that we have each other.

We both know that love really is all there is, so happy anniversary Renee and here’s hoping the rest of you are as happy as we are.