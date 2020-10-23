Ulmer: Reflecting on 50 years of marriage

Somehow the Mrs. and I have reached the marriage milestone of 50 years. Normally I’d give some free advice here but I don’t really know how it happened, and given that there have been times when everything I said could be wrong I won’t extrapolate other than to say I’ve been lucky to find someone who would put up with me for 50 years.
As both my loyal readers know I have faults because I’m a firm believer that perfection although sought by many is rarely achieved. Thus a tad more than 50 years later I have to admit only one person has really put up with my imperfections. Don’t ask me why because why is a question often asked but rarely adequately answered. Considering the fact that most of our wedding party was betting that we wouldn’t make it much past the first year of our marriage, all I can say after 50 years is boy were those guys wrong.
Like all relationships we’ve had our ups and our downs, seemingly impossible challenges, and all those other things that go along with trying to get along with each other, but somehow we’ve managed to not only hang onto each other but become one with each other. And both of us are quite amazed that our partnership has lasted 50 years.
Maybe it’s because we were still kids when we started, Renee was 18 and I was 20. Maybe it’s because we lost our first child and then spent a year living in a 1961 Volkswagen van while traveling the country looking for a place to settle.
Maybe it’s because we were blessed with three more children and decided that the best place to raise them was back home surrounded by our families.
Maybe it’s because we spent well over 20 of our anniversaries celebrating by having a private dinner at the Seven Seas. I don’t remember what Renee always had but my favorite meal involved three Manhattans, a basket of garlic toast, liver pate’, a south American steak, a gold Cadillac, and a ride home. Boy we still miss that place.
Like most families we’ve spent most of our years making sure that everyone was fed and had a roof over their head along with all the other demands that come along with parenting three kids.
Like most long-term relationships there have been many times when we thought we had hit the end of the road. Most of these occurred in our early years when we thought things were unbearable, and I’d like to think that we were quite rational in resolving whatever we were confronting, but more often than not it seemed like divine intervention somehow came along and saved us.
So as I look back over my 50 years of marriage to Renee, all I can really say is that we fell in love with each other and in due time we finally figured out that neither of us could survive without the other. Like I said, we’ve been lucky.
So a last word on that love thing. I have no idea how to describe being in love other than to say that once you got it, it’s there forever. So here’s my conclusion: the reason we’re supposed to love one another is because once that happens the people you love become part of who you are.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!