Ulmer: Reflecting on 50 years of marriage

Maybe it’s because we were blessed with three more children and decided that the best place to raise them was back home surrounded by our families.

Maybe it’s because we spent well over 20 of our anniversaries celebrating by having a private dinner at the Seven Seas. I don’t remember what Renee always had but my favorite meal involved three Manhattans, a basket of garlic toast, liver pate’, a south American steak, a gold Cadillac, and a ride home. Boy we still miss that place.

Like most families we’ve spent most of our years making sure that everyone was fed and had a roof over their head along with all the other demands that come along with parenting three kids.

Like most long-term relationships there have been many times when we thought we had hit the end of the road. Most of these occurred in our early years when we thought things were unbearable, and I’d like to think that we were quite rational in resolving whatever we were confronting, but more often than not it seemed like divine intervention somehow came along and saved us.

So as I look back over my 50 years of marriage to Renee, all I can really say is that we fell in love with each other and in due time we finally figured out that neither of us could survive without the other. Like I said, we’ve been lucky.

So a last word on that love thing. I have no idea how to describe being in love other than to say that once you got it, it’s there forever. So here’s my conclusion: the reason we’re supposed to love one another is because once that happens the people you love become part of who you are.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0