Ulmer: Reflecting, looking ahead in the new year

By fall the Burgum, after a patchwork of cities mandated masks, finally used his bully pulpit and mandated masks. Schools adapted the best they could as they ordered students in and out of class. Businesses like bars and restaurants took a hit between the headlights as the rest of us limited personal contact with each other.

And as you know by now I just told you a bunch of stuff you’ve just lived through so let me get onto 2021. I think it’s safe to say that the first half of the coming year will look a lot like the last half of last year. The virus will continue to infect and kill and most of us will be getting in the vaccination line.

Then all of us hope that the summer of 2021 will return us to some sense of a mask-less normal and if we’re really lucky we might be able to hug again by fall.

So my calculations indicate that if we continue to mask up whenever around others and the decline in cases continues after we get through the holidays the second quarter of 2021 (April-May-June) may allow us to come out from our winter hibernations. This also coincides with my annual coming out of my cave season so it might help to just think of winter as winter and don’t go outside unless you have to.

Anyway that would be as close to a scientific calculation that I can presently do in prognosticating the future.