Ulmer: Reflecting, looking ahead in the new year

Let’s start out the New Year by perusing how many of your prognostications came true during 2020? Both my loyal readers know that my accuracy in forecasting the future leaves a bit to be desired, but that’s never stopped me from taking a poke at it.
So here goes. You gotta admit that 2020 lost its predictability early on. As I recall last January just as we prairie folk settled in for our long winter’s nap we were beginning to hear about some sort of flu festering in China. By February, China along with most of Europe closed themselves off to the world and by March we were told that something called a pandemic was coming.
Of course I had to look pandemic up and it turns out that pandemic is the seventh most looked up word this year and it means a deadly disease that has spread worldwide.
Thanks to all the misinformation we’ve been fed the last few years, too many of us tried to ignore the warnings and carried on as usual. As you may recall this lasted until March when Gov. Doug Burgum shut down schools, bars, restaurants, gyms, and many other businesses. As the infections continued to increase and people began to die a lot of folks still had trouble accepting the facts and rules. Throughout the summer hardly anyone wore a mask. I was chastised for wearing one around Glen Ullin and Elgin. Summer sports continued while officials urged social distancing and it didn’t take long for North Dakota to become the most infected per capita place in the world.
By fall the Burgum, after a patchwork of cities mandated masks, finally used his bully pulpit and mandated masks. Schools adapted the best they could as they ordered students in and out of class. Businesses like bars and restaurants took a hit between the headlights as the rest of us limited personal contact with each other.
And as you know by now I just told you a bunch of stuff you’ve just lived through so let me get onto 2021. I think it’s safe to say that the first half of the coming year will look a lot like the last half of last year. The virus will continue to infect and kill and most of us will be getting in the vaccination line.
Then all of us hope that the summer of 2021 will return us to some sense of a mask-less normal and if we’re really lucky we might be able to hug again by fall.
So my calculations indicate that if we continue to mask up whenever around others and the decline in cases continues after we get through the holidays the second quarter of 2021 (April-May-June) may allow us to come out from our winter hibernations. This also coincides with my annual coming out of my cave season so it might help to just think of winter as winter and don’t go outside unless you have to.
Anyway that would be as close to a scientific calculation that I can presently do in prognosticating the future.
Then there’s a few other things like what will this new normal look like, will folks just continue to work from home, will we return to retail shopping or just continue ordering stuff online, will isolation cause some sort of PTSD and once we get out will we treat each other better or worse than we did during 2020?
As you can tell I really don’t have the answers, just questions so I’ll leave you with a safe bet. I bet that both of us will be happy if we just make it through 2021 and to double down I bet most of us are quite happy that 2020 is over.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.