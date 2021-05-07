Ulmer: Recounting cabin adventures with Grandpa Boss

My mom’s parents died when I was very young, so my recollections of them are composed of vague moments. So my dad’s parents, Boss and Cora Ulmer, had a much larger effect on my upbringing. So here’s one of the fond memories of the times I remember spending with Grandpa Boss.
Grandpa Boss wasn’t noted for talking much; he constantly smoked a pipe, harrumphed a lot, but he and I really enjoyed our time together. Back in the '50s my dad and Bill Mushik bought a cabin at an abandoned Boy Scout camp on Wildwood Lake.
The lake was actually what was called a washout that replenished itself with the spring’s rises before Garrison Dam was built on the Missouri. Back in the pre-dam days, the Missouri River rises were enough to make Wildwood a lake viable enough to create a Boy Scout camp composed of four Spartan cabins (no electricity, toilet, a wood burning cook stove, a big stone fireplace, and only occupied in the summers).
The dam changed all this by regulating the water flows/floods, and it wasn’t long before the Boy Scouts abandoned the lake as it couldn’t refresh itself. After getting electricity to the cabins the cabin owners convinced the feds that since they drained the lake they should refill it. So the feds installed a huge pumping station and an irrigation ditch that led from the main channel of the river to Wildwood Lake. The lake rose and Grandpa Boss and I were left at the cabin overnight.
The pump from the river worked great and the lake began to rise out of its dormancy when something similar to a "Twilight Zone" episode occurred. Gazillions of salamanders sometimes known as mud puppies were forced to abandon their lakeside homes.
It was dark when the ground itself seemed to be slithering away from the water. We were in the midst of a salamander evacuation, as we tried to enter the cabin we must have stepped on dozens of slippery creatures.
We both had to swat them off the screen door to get in and a few slipped by us before we got the door closed. Grandpa Boss grabbed a golf club and handed me a stiff broom and we furiously went after the invaders. But there were so many the best we could do was make sure none of them got inside the cabin.
The cabin had no modern amenities, so me and Grandpa sat down with our weapons and eventually fell asleep. The next morning, all that seemed to remain of the salamander hoard were a few carcasses and wounded causalities limping away. I had to go potty, which meant a trip to the outhouse.
Boss walked with me. We had to sweep a few straggling slimers out of the way to get the door opened. Just as I was about to mount the throne, loud splashing in the muck below made me realize that the hoard seemed to have taken up residency in the muck under the outhouse. I shot out of there like a rocket right into Grandpa Boss’s arms.
We returned to the cabin where Grandpa Boss cut a couple slices of homemade bread, slapped some butter on it, and then covered it with sugar. He scrunched the bread into a sandwich and handed it to me. At first I wondered if it was edible, and after Grandpa convinced me to try it, I found it to be quite good. But then again I haven’t had one since either.
Here’s hoping that you have nothing but wonder-filled memories of those who helped you get to wherever you are.
