Ulmer: Recounting cabin adventures with Grandpa Boss

The pump from the river worked great and the lake began to rise out of its dormancy when something similar to a "Twilight Zone" episode occurred. Gazillions of salamanders sometimes known as mud puppies were forced to abandon their lakeside homes.

It was dark when the ground itself seemed to be slithering away from the water. We were in the midst of a salamander evacuation, as we tried to enter the cabin we must have stepped on dozens of slippery creatures.

We both had to swat them off the screen door to get in and a few slipped by us before we got the door closed. Grandpa Boss grabbed a golf club and handed me a stiff broom and we furiously went after the invaders. But there were so many the best we could do was make sure none of them got inside the cabin.

The cabin had no modern amenities, so me and Grandpa sat down with our weapons and eventually fell asleep. The next morning, all that seemed to remain of the salamander hoard were a few carcasses and wounded causalities limping away. I had to go potty, which meant a trip to the outhouse.