Ulmer: Recent reporting from the wilds of Lake Tschida

For you turkey trackers, all 16 eggs hatched and mom evidently grabbed the kids and left the area. For those of you who have no idea what I just said you’ll just have to call either of my loyal readers to catch up. I’ll cut this off here by saying that I had great hopes of soaring like an eagle but even the turkeys abandoned me.

Last weekend we participated in the 27th annual fishing extravaganza and I’m happy to report that once again thanks to a team that didn’t show up we didn’t take last place, but even after contributing our seven fish we were quite close to last place. Like every year so far we’re hoping to do better next year.

Tschida, Abe’s 14-year-old dog, hasn’t been doing well but made her final trek to the lake last weekend. She’s been deteriorating for a while but she managed to chase a turkey off her nest and spend the rest of her time wishing she could do more. After falling down the steps it was quite apparent that her time with us was ending. Abe and his gang got her home and took her to the vet and all of us shed a tear; she loved the lake and we loved having her around.

In the meantime Gabby and Gertee, two geese that we rent our bay from, were last seen proudly ushering four goslings around the bay. Looks like that family lineage has a good chance of continuing.

The local fishing report is good. As usual the walleyes dominate the catch, the white bass seem to be making a comeback, the smallmouth are still around, crappies are there in big numbers if you find them and much to everyone’s surprise the perch have become rather rare. As usual the catfish are quite large and more often than not they fight so hard it’s tough to get one in the boat.

The lake is up but the temperature has hung in the 59-to-60 degree range so most water activities are limited to making sure the water doesn’t get much above the knees, or one dunk and out, so we’ve spent most of our time drifting around the lake in our pontoon, but even then hoodies and long pants are needed if the trek goes past the no wake buoy at the end of our bay, because it gets cold when the sun goes behind the clouds.

The lilacs, chokecherries, crab apples and such are all in bloom out here filling the air with their wonder-filled aromas. I like to stand upwind from a lilac bush and inhale their pleasant perfume, which is just one of the unusual activities that make my neighbors out here wonder about my mental stability, but I digress.

Thanks to the moisture of the dry dusty days last spring, it’s been a wonderful beginning of summer out here. The lake is full, the prairie has bloomed into an emerald green that reminds me of the land of Oz.

We don’t have any yellow brick roads out here but we do have a lot of red scoria roads and an enchanted tunnel that’s been a major attraction. There’s a tree-filled, tunnel-like road that we use to get from one side of our bay to the other and it’s filled with all sorts of enchantments. There’s a grandfather clock, a huge stuffed salmon, wizards, wind chimes, owls, mailboxes, giraffes, tigers, turtles, fairies, and a raft of other enchantments that visitors have hung in the trees. Every weekend someone adds something so it’s always worth checking out, and that would be the latest report from the wilds of Tschida. Hope life is as good for you as it is for us out here.

P.S. Remember to vote on Tuesday.

Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0