Ulmer: Recent phenomena swarming around the wilds of Tschida

I’m not sure if either of my loyal readers is interested in the latest news from the wilds of Tschida but here it is. The last report indicated that the lake was rising and the Bureau gave us a notice so we could move our water toys to higher ground. This week the lake level dropped close to two feet so we’ve spent it leveraging pontoons and docks off that aforementioned higher ground; it’s just one of those up and down things we have to deal with out here.

Most locals will attest that due to a really late spring blizzard spring got a late start this year. Then June blessed us with much needed moisture and here we are today heading into the dog days of August. Now that you’re up to date let me tell you about the recent phenomena that we’ve noticed in the wilds of Tschida.

Swallows usually return from their annual trip to Capistrano in late May and after having a couple sets of kids they head south in early August. These acrobatic birds are called swallows because they swallow a lot of bugs. They fly with their mouths open as they swoop through seemingly invisible clouds of bugs. The speed of their maneuvers makes it very difficult to track any given bird, just when you think you’ve got one spotted it seems to disappear and when it does reappear you’re never sure if it’s the same bird. Even so, they are amazing to watch.

Anyway it seems that the swallows have departed early this year and believe it or not I didn’t notice it until I got my first mosquito bite. Thanks to the swallows, purple martins and other bug birds, mosquito bites are rather rare out here. The bite occurred in a moist shady area on my pathway to our garage. The bushes block the wind so clouds of bugs were sheltering in the area.

I was unaware of the swarms in this area until I went to retrieve something from the garage and stumbled into a swarm of gnats that got into my mouth before I could close it. As you can imagine my pace picked up considerably and the ensuing gyrations my body created cannot be recreated here, so let’s just say I survived swallowing a few of them.

Later that day we went on a pontoon putt-putt and as we approached the cliffs where the swallows live we all noted that where there should be clouds of swallows there were only a few and since we knew when swallows normally head south we noted their early absence. We concluded the late spring and late moisture may have caused the swallows to depart before the mosquitoes hatched.

So during our evening neighborhood devotions we reiterated our findings, and much to our amazement there was a modicum of agreement after a couple neighbors related their purple martins had vanished too.

So it’s now become somewhat of a standard procedure to know where the Deet is. For the record the horseflies are another matter because the birds don’t seem to want anything more to do with them than we do.

The best remedy for them so far is to once again have some sort of repellent and a lot of luck. Boy those dang things bite and itch and swell, and well that’s another story. Here’s hoping that you survive whatever bites you.