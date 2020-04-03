Ulmer: Recalling the 'duck and cover' days of my youth

Those of you who recall the "duck and cover" days might have the same deja vu corny virus experience that has been trotting through my daydreams lately.
For those of you who weren’t attending school in the 1950s, I’ll further explicate the drill. The '50s were filled with nuclear clouds that focused on a mutually assured destruction world consumed with the concept of MAD. One slip-up and we’d all be turned into ashes.
To save humanity, fallout shelters filled with supplies to last for weeks were set up all over the country. Mandan City Hall was one of them. In addition, citizens were encouraged to build one in their basement. Our government even sent "do it yourself" instructions to every household. Schools ran drills to the room they figured was the safest place in school and Central’s cafeteria even had barrels of civil defense supplies.
So duck and cover was practiced in the classroom and it was pretty simple: a bell rang, the principal made an announcement over the PA system saying that we all had to duck and cover then in due time he’d announce that it was safe to come out from under our desks.
I remember one thing about both years of duck and cover. One year I was in the new addition where we had movable desks, you know the ones with attached seats, and I being a well fed large child I didn’t fit under my desk. Every time I’d get under it would lift up and try to tip over.
The next year I was in the old Central building, the one that had the bell in the bell tower, where the desks were all screwed to the floor and the seats flipped up. It was difficult to get under the desk without banging my head or snagging some appendage but once I got there and realized the desk wasn’t gonna move I felt kinda secure.
Life at home was a little different. We lived in an old house on Sixth Avenue that had a bricked-in coal room that fed the furnace until it was switched over to natural gas. So the room was empty and after reading the government-issued instructions the second class Boy Scout in me concluded that this room could be converted to a fallout shelter. The room was brick which would ward off radiation, the hot water was close by to supply necessary water and all we had to do was stock it up with beds, food, a first aid kit and we were set. So I reviewed my findings with my dad and was somewhat disappointed that he wasn’t willing to proceed with my plans. At first he just kinda shrugged me off, but after a few days of pestering he finally let me know that he wasn’t interested in surviving a nuclear holocaust. I pressed a bit further and he said he’d already survived his time in WWII hell and wasn’t interested in putting himself or his family through such a thing again.
Besides he said the reality is that most of us won’t have time to do much more than bend over and kiss our butts goodbye once the bombs go off.
It was here that I along with most of the rest of the kids around me realized that those duck and cover drills weren’t gonna help much, but I do have to say we kept it up until they told us we could stop.
So here we are today, sheltering from each other, and there we were hiding under our desks wondering how long we had until the big one hit and sometimes you gotta wonder if there really isn’t a lot of deja vu in life. Hope you find something to smile about.
Dan Ulmer is a parent, grandparent, as well as a retired teacher, counselor, politician, lobbyist, public employee, nonprofit executive and opinionated citizen who believes that we need to do what we can to leave the world better off than we found it.
