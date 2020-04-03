Ulmer: Recalling the 'duck and cover' days of my youth

The next year I was in the old Central building, the one that had the bell in the bell tower, where the desks were all screwed to the floor and the seats flipped up. It was difficult to get under the desk without banging my head or snagging some appendage but once I got there and realized the desk wasn’t gonna move I felt kinda secure.

Life at home was a little different. We lived in an old house on Sixth Avenue that had a bricked-in coal room that fed the furnace until it was switched over to natural gas. So the room was empty and after reading the government-issued instructions the second class Boy Scout in me concluded that this room could be converted to a fallout shelter. The room was brick which would ward off radiation, the hot water was close by to supply necessary water and all we had to do was stock it up with beds, food, a first aid kit and we were set. So I reviewed my findings with my dad and was somewhat disappointed that he wasn’t willing to proceed with my plans. At first he just kinda shrugged me off, but after a few days of pestering he finally let me know that he wasn’t interested in surviving a nuclear holocaust. I pressed a bit further and he said he’d already survived his time in WWII hell and wasn’t interested in putting himself or his family through such a thing again.